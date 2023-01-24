...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this
time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Newton County crews are in the process of picking up storm debris from the rights of way in the southern portion of the county. The county asks that residents have their debris placed on the rights of way by Feb. 11.
COVINGTON — Crews from Newton County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have begun picking up debris placed on the rights of way in the southern portion of Newton County Monday.
Crews will be clearing the area of tree and brush debris caused by the tornadoes that impacted southern Newton County Jan. 12. The county asks that residents have debris by the side of the road by Feb. 11.
The Newton County landfill is also allowing residents to bring debris free of charge. The only debris eligible for collection is trees and brush; no household waste or construction materials are eligible.
Multiple crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation are assisting Newton County Public Works in debris removal.
Also, teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are conducting door-to-door assessments of the storm damage.
Those who need assistance can also call the Red Cross for help with recovery at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and/or 1-800-621-3362.
Also, residents can utilize Crisis Cleanup by calling 470-201-5701.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents