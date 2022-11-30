COVINGTON — A bid to rezone two tracts totaling 44.26 acres in eastern Newton County for a development of large homes was denied by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Nov. 1.
The rezoning denial was the second decision in two weeks that prevents development in the mostly-rural areas of Districts 1 and 5. Commissioners previously denied a Future Land Use Map change that would have been needed for development of 56 homes on a 112.5-acre tract on Ga. Highway 11.
In the Nov. 1 decision, commissioners denied a request to change the zoning of the two tracts from Agricultural to Agricultural/Residential, which would change the minimum lot size from 10 acres to 2 acres. The zoning change would have allowed development of 19 lots versus four.
The property is located in the midst of River Cove and River Cove Meadows subdivision — where larger lots is the norm — but is not part of either of those developments.
Susette Monk spoke on behalf of applicant Glenda Sells, the buyer of the property. Monk, a former member of the Board of Commissioners, said the development of larger, upscale custom-built homes is needed on the eastern side of the county.
“We feel like that we are bringing to you a development that is in keeping and will work very well in the existing subdivisions,” said Monk.
Monk said Mr. Sells has developed more than 10,000 lots in 18 counties. She said he had met with representatives of the other subdivisions to address their concerns.
“I assure you these will be custom-built homes, and you know there is a need for it,” said Monk. “The county and taxpayers have spent a lot of money on the infrastructure going out to the eastern side of the county … we’ve got the infrastructure, we’ve got it prepared for some growth. If we will just allow in certain areas small subdivisions, custom-built before the tract builders get here, because as we know they are everywhere, I think you’ll be proud.”
Area homeowners, however, were not convinced.
Resident and real estate agent Rhiannon Townley, speaking on behalf of 260 property owners in the area, said the proposed development would not conform with nearby properties, would negatively impact property values, and would have a negative environmental impact on the area.
Townley said the proposed development would result in a neighborhood built 2 miles into the interior of existing subdivisions with smaller lot sizes and smaller homes. She said the property is developable with estate lots of 10 acres.
Deverloper Duane Sells, son of the applicant, said he had met with the residents and attempted to meet their objections.
“I don’t understand the opposition, honestly,” he said. “They said it will decrease the value of their homes; it definitely will increase the value of their homes.”
The Newton County Planning Commission voted in October to recommend denial of the rezoning request. The Board of Commissioners also voted for denial 4-0-1, with Commissioner J.C. Henderson abstaining. Henderson said he did not know enough about the project to cast a vote.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.