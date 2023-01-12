TORNADO WATCH 21 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 46 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BUTTS CRAWFORD JASPER
MONROE
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CLAYTON COBB
DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE
FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT
HALL HENRY MORGAN
NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
BANKS CLARKE JACKSON
MADISON OCONEE TOWNS
WHITE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
CARROLL HARALSON PAULDING
POLK
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS
HEARD LAMAR MARION
MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE
SPALDING STEWART TALBOT
TAYLOR TROUP UPSON
WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN,
BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CEDARTOWN, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS,
COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DECATUR,
DOUGLASVILLE, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE,
GRIFFIN, HIAWASSEE, HOMER, JACKSON, LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON,
MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY,
PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA,
STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT,
WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND ZEBULON.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead
of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and
evening which may also produce severe wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday.
Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
In a post on the NCSO Facebook page, the department promised a “thorough investigation.”
“The Office of the Sheriff does not condone this behavior,” the post reads. “We thank those who have reached out to our agency with information regarding this incident.”
The Sheriff's Office also issued this statement Thursday afternoon:
"Yesterday, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post circulating on Facebook that one of our deputies responded to. Like all other complaints, Sheriff Brown takes all complaints seriously and has acted immediately to ensure the integrity of the Office of the Sheriff. He has ordered an internal investigation and placed the deputy sheriff in question on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.
"As always, it is the practice of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to treat everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, with dignity and respect and continue to build race relationships throughout our community and abroad."
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.