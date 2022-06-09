COVINGTON — A need in the community for assistance with mortgage and rent payments has prompted the Newton County Board of Commissioners to direct more COVID-relief funds to the effort.
The BOC voted unanimously Tuesday to increase its original allotment of $400,000 for mortgage and rent assistance by $125,000. The money comes from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In April commissioners set aside a total of $700,000 to go toward rent, mortgage and utility assistance: of that total, $400,000 was set aside to help renters and homeowners and $300,000 was earmarked for utility payment assistance. The funds are administered by the Salvation Army for a 15% fee to cover costs.
During an ARPA Committee meeting Monday, Levi Koebel, director of the Salvation Army Covington Service Center, said of the $400,000 earmarked for rent/mortgage assistance, $327,722 had already been distributed.
“We had 20 applications today alone,” he said. “As of now, if they come in there is no funding available.”
Koebel asked that $125,000 be transferred from utility assistance to mortgage/rent assistance, and the committee members agreed. He said $192,000 remains in the utility assistance funds.
Koebel said he expects the additional $125,000 to be given out within three to four weeks, with weekly distributions averaging $50,000 to $100,000.
To be eligible, applicants must have 150% or less of the median household income as established by the 2020 Census.
Koebel said he would like to see another million allocated to the program from the county’s next round of ARPA funding. The county expects to get another $10 million from the federal government this month.
Koebel said the assistance has been “pivotal for our community.”
“While we have these ARPA funds, I can’t think of anything better than directly helping our citizens who are most needing,” he said.
So far, Koebel said the Salvation Army has been able to provide assistance to 400 individuals. He said if a resident comes in owing $5,000 or more in back rent or mortgage payments, they are referred to the Georgia Rental Assistance Program through the state Department of Community Affairs. However, he said it is “hit or miss” as to who gets funding through DCA, and they may not get a response for months.
“We have people who come in and a week later we are able to get checks out,” said Koebel. “There is no program I’ve ever seen in my entire life that actually gets the money and funds out that quick … I’m so proud of my team and how hard they are working. We’re doing our absolute best to be as quick as we can.”
Requests for ARPA funds are first heard by the ARPA Committee and vetted for eligibility under guidelines from the U.S. Treasury before being presented to the Board of Commissioners for a vote. The ARPA Committee is made up of District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims and County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter.
