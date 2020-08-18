COVINGTON — Newton County employees gained a floating holiday as a compromise measure to making Juneteenth another fixed holiday on the county calendar.
The Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 4 to make the change after District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson proposed that Juneteeth, or June 19, be added to the employee holiday calendar as an annual day off from work. According to Juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebration of the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that slavery had been abolished. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official.
During discussion of Henderson’s proposal, District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said he was wary of adding another holiday that would increase expenses for the county. He suggested employees should use their existing floating holiday for the observance.
“If we add another holiday to the schedule, we are essentially adding another expense to our budget,” said Edwards. “People are going to be paid, and there’s going to be no services rendered for that day. That’s my concern, adding that expense to our budget, no matter how small it might be.”
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz said she supports the celebration, but was also concerned about adding another fixed holiday to the calendar.
“I think that Juneteenth is very, very important to the Black community,” said Schulz. “There are also holidays that are very important to other communities. If we are going to be OneNewton, I think we’ve got to be respectful of all communities and all religions and all perspectives. It seems to me the floating holiday is the best option. I have no problem adding another floating holiday if it means we keep services open.”
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said adding a floating holiday would have less impact on expenses than a fixed holiday since not all employees would take off on the same day.
Commissioners voted 4-1, with Edwards opposed, to add the second floating holiday.
The approved employee holiday calendar for 2020- 2021 is as follows:
• Independence Day - Friday, July 3
• Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 7
• Veteran’s Day - Wednesday, Nov. 11
• Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 26
• Day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 27
• Christmas Eve - half day - Thursday, Dec. 24
• Christmas Day - Friday, Dec. 25
• Day after Christmas - Monday, Dec. 28
• New Year’s Eve - half day - Thursday, Dec. 31
• New Year’s Day - Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
• Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
• Good Friday - Friday, April 2, 2021
• Memorial Day - Monday, May 31, 2020
Employees are also allowed to take a personal floating holiday and the floating holiday approved last week. Both days off must be approved by the employee’s department head.
The personal floating holiday may be taken to cover full or partial-day absences in half-day increments.
The floating holiday may be used on Juneteenth or any other holiday chosen by the employee.
Both floating holidays must be taken in fiscal year 2021, cannot be carried over to the next year and cannot be cashed out if not taken if an employee separates from the county.
