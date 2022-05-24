COVINGTON — Longtime Newton County Commissioner J.C. Henderson won in primary election balloting Tuesday, defeating challenger Willie B. Jackson in the Democrat Primary Election.
Henderson, who is the longest serving commissioner, is seeking his sixth term in office. He received 1,326 votes to Jackson’s 328, or 66.87%.
Henderson will face Republican Scotty Scoggins in the November General Election. Scoggins had no opposition in the Republican Primary and received 772 votes.
It appears District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason will return to office for another four years despite opposition from four challengers in the Democrat primary. Mason received 70.19% of the vote, or 1,620 votes, to 193 votes for Steven Rhodes, 267 for Earnest Simmons and 228 for Dwayne Stephens.
Mason will face Republican Donnie Bryant, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the November General Election. Bryant received 1,299 votes.
In the race for the District 1 seat on the Newton Board of Education, Republican incumbent Trey Bailey, who was unopposed as a Republican, received 3,094 votes. Democrat challenger Catalata Hardman, also unopposed, received 1,135 votes.
Incumbent BOE Chairman Shakila Henderson-Baker from District 3 won handily over challenger Victoria Redding with 1,915 votes to 375 for Redding. Both Henderson-Baker and Redding ran as Democrats. There is no Republican seeking the office in November.
In the Newton BOE District 4 race, incumbent Abigail Coggin, a Republican, ran unopposed. She received 2,689 votes. There is no Democrat in the race.
Voter turnout in Newton County for the primary and non-partisan elections was 13.35%. All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
