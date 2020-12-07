COVINGTON — Newton County employees have a little extra cash to spend this holiday season after the Board of Commissioners approved a one-time pandemic incentive payment.
Each employee who was working for the county in March will receive $300; those who were hired later will receive a pro-rated amount. The incentive is in addition to the $300 holiday incentive for each employee that the county had already budgeted and paid.
The pandemic incentive will cost the county a total of $225,000. The funding will come from Local Option Sales Tax revenues that were returned to the county by the state following a state audit. County Finance Director Brittany White told commissioners the county received $599,000 from the state following that audit.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the pandemic incentive recognizes the “sacrifices that people have made because we understand (the pandemic) is going to continue and the exposure people are having. We didn’t really want to call it hazardous duty pay, but you could probably look at it that way.”
“(Covington) City Hall is still closed, but we are open for business, and we have people coming and going all the time, so there is a risk,” added Kerr. “We are doing what we can to protect our employees, but there is a risk.”
