Newton County Agricultural and Natural Resource agent Ashley Best has always had a passion for equine. She and other Extension agents and specialists have teamed up to create an award-winning newsletter for equine owners in Georgia.
The National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) has recognized Newton County Extension’s equine newsletter, “The Leading Rein,” as the National Winner in the Communication Award category. The NACAA is a professional organization for Extension professionals to encourage excellence and professionalism in their work; improve effectiveness of Extension programs; provide assistance for agents to seek and participate in professional improvement opportunities and recognize and promote superior achievement.
Ashley Best, the Newton County Agricultural and Natural Resource agent, has always had a passion for equine. She saw a need and teamed up with Brooklyne Wassel from Pike County to provide more information on timely topics to equine owners throughout the state.
Many equine owners in Georgia rely solely on veterinarians, industry professionals or other equestrian enthusiasts for production information and advice as they are unaware of the expansive equine Extension resources available. To promote Extension equine resources and build relationships with local horse owners and professionals, a team of University of Georgia Extension agents collaborated to develop “The Leading Rein,” a quarterly newsletter for Georgia horse owners and professionals across all equestrian disciplines. The purpose of “The Leading Rein” is to provide equine owners timely, research-based, and unbiased information about general equine ownership.
The publication has rotating articles on forage management, reproduction, nutrition, and 4-H horse programs for youth. Two permanent segments include the “Tack Corner,” which is a discussion of tack and equipment, and the “Mark Your Calendar,” a list of upcoming events and training opportunities through brief explanations and clickable links to register or learn more. Quarterly articles are authored by Best, Wassel, Caitlin Jackson of Monroe County, and Brenda Jackson of Murray County in addition to occasional scholarly contributions from UGA Extension specialists.
Each newsletter is proofread by contributing agents and specialists before being distributed electronically via both social media and an email list of equine owners and professionals. Issues of “The Leading Rein” were published in September 2020, December 2020 and March 2021 and distributed to more than 2,000 people per issue.
If you would like to be added to the equine email list, email Ashley Best at abest22@uga.edu.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
