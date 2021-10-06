Newton Co Women's Committee.jpg

Newton County Farm Bureau was honored for its outstanding ag advocacy and promotion during the Georgia Farm Bureau 3rd District meeting. NCFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chairwoman Sarah Nichols, center, accepted the Outstanding Women’s Leadership Program Award from GFB 3rd District directors George Chambers, left, and Nora Goodman.

Newton County Farm Bureau (NCFB) was recently recognized for its volunteer programs at the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) 3rd District annual meeting, held Aug. 24 in Powder Springs. Charles Berry is the NCFB president.

The NCFB Women’s Leadership Committee, chaired by Sarah Nichols, received the GFB 3rd District Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award.

During the summer of 2020, the committee provided 660 Fresh From Newton boxes to 60 families over 11 weeks. The activity boxes were intended to help parents and their children learn more about Newton County agriculture. Each week the boxes featured a different commodity grown by a Newton County farmer with ingredients to make a recipe using that week’s commodity along with a letter from a Newton County farmer describing his or her farm and the daily chores that go into producing their crop or livestock. Box recipients also received a fun hands-on activity and a children’s book about the featured commodity.

Special thanks goes to Emory Oxford College Organic Farm, UGA Extension, Snapping Shoals EMC, the local Scholastic warehouse, local agriscience teachers and the Newton County School System’s K-5 curriculum coordinator for their contributions to the program.

The GFB 3rd District includes 14 counties running from east metro Atlanta to the state’s western border.

Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.

