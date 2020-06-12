COVINGTON — Newton County government will reopen its offices Monday under the guidelines set by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone entering the county’s buildings will be required to utilize hand washing and sanitizing stations and social distancing to ensure the safety of the public and staff.
Six-foot distancing must be observed, which will limit the amount of people allowed inside the Newton County Administration Building and Historic Courthouse. Due to expected lines only those conducting business will be allowed inside the building. All others, including family members, should remain home.
In order to better accommodate higher-trafficked departments visitors to the tax and tag offices, assessor’s office and elections office will enter through the north side of the Administration Building at the entrance closest to the public defender’s office.
Visitors conducting all other business, including human resources and Development Services, should enter through the south side, closest to Usher Street.
Separate entrances will provide those trying to renew or apply for a tag and pay taxes ample room to distance near the Rotary Park on the north side.
Everyone entering Newton County buildings will also be asked to wear a mask. If a visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entry.
“We take our role in public safety very seriously,” said County Manager Lloyd Kerr. “The measures we are taking to reopen are in keeping with that. Yes, the way we do things will change; however, focusing on the safety of our residents will always be at the forefront of what we do.”
Newton County employees, many of whom have been working from home since March 13, will also wear masks and have their temperature taken as they report for work each day.
Employees will be required to maintain 6-foot distance in common areas such as break rooms and will be stationed behind sneeze-guards in customer-facing departments. Other protective measures include a new window in the Development Services Department on the second floor of the Administration Building to allow touchless customer service.
At the Historic Courthouse, a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time to purchase Convenience Center vehicle hang tags.
Two stations will be positioned inside the courthouse for purchases and another set up outside the building for residents to receive and begin filling out paperwork.
“We have worked hard to prepare for the day when we can welcome the public into our buildings again,” Kerr said. “Our staff has done a great job working remotely for the last three months, and we are all eager to greet the public in person once more.”
