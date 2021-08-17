wildlife.jpg
COVINGTON — Newton County resident and outdoorsman Pat Campbell Jr. has gained permission from the Board of Commissioners to continue efforts to control the population of coyotes at the Newton County Landfill.

For the past several years, commissioners have approved a resolution allowing Campbell to hunt and trap coyotes on county-owned property adjacent to the landfill on Lower River Road. County Manager Lloyd Kerr said Campbell’s efforts have “reduced the (coyote) population and helped to keep trespassers off the property.”

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, because coyotes are a non-native species in Georgia, there is no closed season for their harvest. Foot hold or live traps can be used to capture them. Coyotes are valued for their thick, attractive fur and are harvested seasonally for commercial use of their pelts.

Campbell is well-known locally for his hunting exploits. He was issued an alligator hunting permit by the state Department of Natural Resources in 2016 and bagged a 7-foot, 7-inch ‘gator at Lake Seminole. Campbell said he once again received an alligator hunting permit this year in the DNR lottery and plans another hunting trip in the coming weeks.

