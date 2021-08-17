...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN CLAYTON, COBB, DEKALB, CENTRAL FULTON,
SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT, NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND ROCKDALE COUNTIES...
At 1157 AM EDT, Light to moderate rain is occurring and will
continue across metro Atlanta through early this afternoon. Between
2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Though the immediate
flash flood threat has diminished, significant runoff from the heavy
rain will continue to impact creeks, streams and poor drainage areas.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Conyers, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns
Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park,
Powder Springs and Lilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts,
Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In
north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson,
DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall,
Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will
continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through
this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from
two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of
additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated
heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will
lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
COVINGTON — Newton County resident and outdoorsman Pat Campbell Jr. has gained permission from the Board of Commissioners to continue efforts to control the population of coyotes at the Newton County Landfill.
For the past several years, commissioners have approved a resolution allowing Campbell to hunt and trap coyotes on county-owned property adjacent to the landfill on Lower River Road. County Manager Lloyd Kerr said Campbell’s efforts have “reduced the (coyote) population and helped to keep trespassers off the property.”
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, because coyotes are a non-native species in Georgia, there is no closed season for their harvest. Foot hold or live traps can be used to capture them. Coyotes are valued for their thick, attractive fur and are harvested seasonally for commercial use of their pelts.
Campbell is well-known locally for his hunting exploits. He was issued an alligator hunting permit by the state Department of Natural Resources in 2016 and bagged a 7-foot, 7-inch ‘gator at Lake Seminole. Campbell said he once again received an alligator hunting permit this year in the DNR lottery and plans another hunting trip in the coming weeks.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
