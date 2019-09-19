COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners heard from two experts Tuesday as they continue to explore what role the county might play in testing for ethylene oxide emissions from the BD Bard plant in Covington.
Commissioners reached no conclusion following the discussion but did indicate that they might invite the experts back for a future work session. Chairman Marcello Banes said the county would look to include engineers and other experts at that work session.
Dr. Abby Mutic, a nurse researcher with the Southeast Pediatric and Environmental Health Specialty Unit at Emory University, and her husband, Nathan Mutic, a researcher with the Health Specialty Unit, told commissioners that the information available on ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen, is limited. “Until recently, we didn’t know it was something we needed to spend time and energy collecting,” said Abby Mutic.
Concerns about ethylene oxide emissions have been heightened since July when Georgia Health News and WebMD published an article about greater risk from exposure to the chemical in Covington and in Smyrna, where another plant, Sterigenics, uses ethylene oxide. Both plants are permitted by the state Environmental Protection Division to use ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment.
In 2016 the federal Environmental Protection Agency put ethylene oxide on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington and Smyrna, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
The city of Covington is conducting its own air testing to measure ethylene oxide emissions. The city will test air near the BD Bard plant and as far away as Burge Plantation near Mansfield and the Conyers city limits.
Abby Mutic told commissioners that levels of ethylene oxide are typically higher in urban areas than in rural areas, and it is reasonable to expect higher levels of ethylene oxide near the BD Bard plant, but what isn’t known is how far away the air might be contaminated.
“That’s why we are doing these tests,” she said. “We think it travels less than a mile. We have no idea — based on weather, geography, temperature — how quickly it disperses in the air.”
Without more data on how the chemical disperses, Mutic said it is not possible to begin to assess its impact on health data.
In response to Commissioner J.C. Henderson’s question about whether ethylene oxide causes cancer, she also cautioned against drawing a direct connection between individual health outcomes and ethylene oxide emissions.
“I think as leaders we have to be really careful when we are talking to people with real illnesses and diseases and be able to pinpoint it on one thing,” she said. “I see it as, a lifetime risk of cancer is 1 in 3, so every third person is going to get cancer before you die … that’s gut-wrenching … but that’s reality, and it doesn’t tell us what caused it. There are a million things that cause cancer, and we probably are all exposed to lots of things at once that contribute.”
Nathan Mutic, whose background is in research design, said it would be difficult to link ethylene oxide pollution from a specific source to health outcomes. The chemical is present in car exhaust, PVC pipes, tobacco smoke, cosmetics and more.
“I believe the question is, can we link air testing data to levels in someone’s blood and then link that to health outcomes,” he said. “That would be an incredibly difficult experiment to design.”
Abby Mutic said if the county does conduct further air testing, the design of the research is paramount. She suggested bringing in air pollution experts to advise.
“Without good, thoughtful, realistic and methodical data collection — meaning the timing, the length of the collection, the time of day, the information we gather from geography and from wind and rain and any kind of humidity out there, as well as the frequency — all of that plays a huge role in what we can do with the data once we receive it,” she said. “If it is not methodically designed with a scientific question in mind, we are not able to do as much with that. There are too many limitations to the data, and it doesn’t mean anything.”
She also said it is important for the county to know in advance what its response would be to the collected data.
“How are we going to act on it … say it’s low, what are we going to do? Say it’s high, what are we going to do?” she said.