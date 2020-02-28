COVINGTON — With the school year creeping to an end, Newton County high schools were already able to recognize the Class of 2020 Valedictorians and Salutorians.
Alcovy High School
Valedictorian Austin Wells plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in computer engineering.
Salutatorian Vannessa Ezurike plans to attend Georgia State University and major in nursing.
Eastside High School
Valedictorian and Eastside STAR Student Eathan Xu plans on attending college to study astrophysics and research physics and its connections to astronomy.
Salutatorian Jet Dong plans on attending college in Canada and is currently awaiting college decisions. He wants to major in chemistry.
Newton High School
Valedictorian Israel Dixon plans to attend The United States Military Academy at West Point and will commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. His biggest aspiration is to positively impact the lives of others by becoming an officer in the Army and encouraging soldiers to be the best that they can be.
Salutatorian Eliana Lewis hopes to attend Howard University, a historically black college, to major in English Education. She hopes to one day pursue a career in education and work on publishing her first novel.
