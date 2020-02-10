COVINGTON — All three Newton County School System high schools—Alcovy, Eastside and Newton—have been named 2020 Advanced Placement Honor Schools by Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods.
Alcovy, Eastside and Newton high schools were each recognized as AP STEM Schools. Eastside High School earned additional recognition as an AP Humanities School.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, AP STEM Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics B, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science).
AP Humanities Schools are schools with students testing in all of the following AP courses: at least one ELA course, two social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
Overall, the Georgia Department of Education named 255 AP Honor Schools for 2020.
“Congratulations to the students, teachers, and leaders at each of our high schools,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “I am so proud of their accomplishments! It is certainly an honor to be designated by the College Board as an AP Honor School. This achievement underscores the laser-like focus our school system has on student achievement and success.”
“I commend the students, teachers and staff of these 255 schools,” Superintendent Woods said. “Behind this recognition is an enormous amount of hard work, and I congratulate all those who worked to expand access, improve performance, and build strong Advanced Placement programs in each school recognized today.”
Advanced Placement (AP) classes and exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP classes offer rigorous college-level learning options to students in high school. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on AP exams may receive college credit.
