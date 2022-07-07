...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, with the exception of
the northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two drive-by shootings that targeted the same home in western Newton County. No one has been injured in the shootings, but damage was reported to the home and cars parked outside.
According to incident reports, a single-family home on Princeton Way was targeted by gunfire twice in the span of about three months.
The first incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on April 15. The report indicated that a rifle and handgun were used. Gunfire reportedly shattered a glass front door, damaged a window and a refrigerator.
A woman who lives at the home and reported the incident told deputies that she did not know who had driven by and shot at her house.
In the second incident, which occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on July 4, the NCSO reported that a 40-caliber handgun was used. Deputies recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.
Two cars — a Ford Crown Victoria and a Chevrolet Camaro — were damaged by the gunfire as well as drywall inside the home.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing. The incident reports indicate that authorities do not believe the incidents are drug- or gang-related. No further information has been released.
