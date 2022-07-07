Crime Scene.jpg
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two drive-by shootings that targeted the same home in western Newton County. No one has been injured in the shootings, but damage was reported to the home and cars parked outside.

According to incident reports, a single-family home on Princeton Way was targeted by gunfire twice in the span of about three months.

The first incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on April 15. The report indicated that a rifle and handgun were used. Gunfire reportedly shattered a glass front door, damaged a window and a refrigerator.

A woman who lives at the home and reported the incident told deputies that she did not know who had driven by and shot at her house.

In the second incident, which occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on July 4, the NCSO reported that a 40-caliber handgun was used. Deputies recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

Two cars — a Ford Crown Victoria and a Chevrolet Camaro — were damaged by the gunfire as well as drywall inside the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing. The incident reports indicate that authorities do not believe the incidents are drug- or gang-related. No further information has been released.

