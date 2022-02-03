COVINGTON — Help for homeowners and renters who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way via $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $400,000 in funding to help homeowners and renters and $300,000 for those who need help with utility payments.
County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said the county will contract with the local Salvation Army Service Center to administer the funds based on the guidelines established by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Jaugstetter said he did not yet know when distribution of funds would begin, but he would try to get that information to commissioners in a few days.
“The qualifying standards for that are based on your median income and essentially require that recipients have 150% or less of the median household income for your community,” said Jaugstetter. “That ensures that the funds don’t go to people making a ton of money.”
The Salvation Army will be paid an administrative fee that will come out of a separate allocation of ARPA funds. The administrative fee has not yet been established, but Jaugstetter said it would come back before the board for approval before being instated.
“They have indicated they will add a staff person dedicated to this project, so the county will need to find out the administration cost,” he said.
Newton County has received $10.8 million in ARPA funds and expects to receive a similar amount again in May.
A committee made up of Jaugstetter and Commissioners Stan Edwards and Alana Sanders has recommended several broad areas to receive the first round of funding, as follows:
♦ COVID incentive program — $300,000
♦ COVID vaccination kits — $100,000
♦ COVID rapid response kits — $95,000
♦ Mental health and substance abuse — $100,000
♦ Marketing and signage — $5,000
♦ Renters and homeowners assistance — $400,000
♦ Utilities assistance — $300,000
♦ Nonprofit capacity building and operating support — $400,000
♦ Small busienss recovery and restart program — $400,000
♦ Youth engagement — $150,000
♦ Food security — $200,000
♦ One-time premium pay — $1.4 million (with an additional $500,000 from contingency)
♦ Increase broadband in underserved areas — $1 million
♦ Home repair assistance — $500,000
♦ Program management — $350,000
♦ District assistance — $1 million allocated to each commissioner
