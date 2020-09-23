The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Chance Alan Griffen, 29, homeless, possession of methamphetamine.
• Tarvaris O’Neal Heard, 36, Pebble Drive, Covington; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calle, simple battery.
• Destiny Lee Hewell, 18, East Richardson St., Oxford; kidnapping, robbery.
• Jessika Ann Howell, 30, Washington Street, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Curtis Perry Jordan, 33, Pineridge Circle, Conyers; loitering or prowling, burglary - second degree - F.
• Michael Thomas Karey, 45, Roscoe Davis Road, Monroe; proboation violation.
• Sarah Renee Kraft, 26, Kirkland Road, Covington; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance - heroin.
• Christi Nicole Morgan, 27, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Keven Grant Rice, 51, Norris Lake, Snellville; harassing phone calls - two counts, stalking - two counts - M, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Brittney Roxane Richards, 25, Karen Circle, Milledgeville; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance - heroin; possession of a Schedule Iv controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine.
• Michelle Renee Santos, 54, Chandler Fields Drive, Covington; battery - FV, cruelty to children - first degree.
• Aliyah Marie Terrell, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Lakristy Jdeon White, 22, Edgefield Lane, Covington, cruelty to children, murder.
• Dylan Dakota Whittemore, 26, Petty Street, Covington; battery - FV, M; cruelty to children - F.
• Douglas Walker Whitten, 31, Pickens Road, Covington; giving false name or address to law enforcement, no drivers license on person, no tail lights, possession of methamphetamine.
• Malik Kristopher Andrews, 18, Glen Echo Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Cortney Renee Hardigree, 31, Elks Club Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, improperly stopping on highway.
• Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 27, Ga. Highway 87, Forsyth; arrest order.
• Melice Desiree Mikinka, 38, Greenfield Circle, Covington; false report of a crime; obtaining, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment.
• Tamia D. Miller, City Pond Road, Oxford; harassing phone calls.
• Mary Walker Parks, 65, Country Club, Conyers; battery.
• Hunter Cole Smith, 19, Pickett’s Bridge Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no tag lights, possession of methamphetamine.
• Gerardo Tant, 56, Lazy Hollow Lane, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Amorieyan Tyqwon Weaver, 17, Wellington Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts; criminal damage to property - second degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Skyler Simone Williams, 27, Linda’s Circle, Conyers; battery - FV, M.
♦ Nichole Tishana Potter-Dunrod, 37, Dogwood Place, Covington; simple battery — FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
