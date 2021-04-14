The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Franklin Demane Barrington, 31, Marshall Drive, Monticello; aggravated assault, kidnapping.
• Elizabeth Mercedes Bialowas, 30, Wellington Drive, Covington; cruelty to children; possession of drug-related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Zion Shamar Brown, 21, Mote Road, Covington; aggravated assault - four counts; criminal damage to property; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Laila Ann George, 25, South Steel Bridge Road, Eatonton; failure to appear.
• Ryan Alexander Hodge, 35, Stancrest Trail, Kennesaw; probation violation.
• Marcia Markcus Huff, 54, Dartmouth Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol; possession of cocaine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Garnet Mciver John, 49, Lakeside Point, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• William Mark Lewis, 35, Emily Trace, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; no drivers license on person; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; reckless driving.
• Stephen Dean McClure, 28, Laurel Lane, Social Circle; simple assault; terroristic threats and acts - M, two counts.
• Ricquorius Cantrell Patterson, 19, Rosewood Circle, Covington; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Robbie Darlyn Reagin, 31, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Tricia Michelle Smith, 34, Pine Street, Porterdale; failure to appear - M; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Terri Louise Stubbs, 38, Kirkland Road, Covington; harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Marcus Bryan Suttles, 26, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; battery - FV, M.
• Willis Williams, 60, Lombard Road, Ellenwood; fleeing or attempting to elude - F; improper lane usage; reckless conduct; reckless driving; speeding; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Lamont Andrew Atkinson, 35, Attaway Lane, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Joshua Tristin Campilango, 22, Anglin Street, Covington; simple battery, disorderly conduct.
• Austin Michael Davy, 22, McCart Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol; improper lane usage; no tail lights.
• Deahon Deason Henry, 45, Diane Trail, Covington; aggravated assault, battery - FV, M.
• Angel Lynn King, 19, Richards Chapel Road, Covington; false report of a crime.
• Jasaun Eve Moody, 20, West Bonnell Street, Covington; criminal damage to property; inuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes.
• Nicole Lynn Sales, 45, Wexford Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Ramone Steven Whittaker, 27, Aldergate Drive, Decatur; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI - alcohol; open container.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.