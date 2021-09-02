The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Willem Lenzell Adams, 22, hidden Branches Way, Covington; violation of TPO.
• Lakisha Danielle Bidding, 42, Falls Crossing, Covington; failure to appear.
• Clarence Edward Camp Jr., 45, Avery Street, Covington; failure to register as sex offender
• Trevon Darnaz Cox, 25, Ascott Trace, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Eric Leonard Dawson, 26, Fairburn Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jamar Steed Dejan-Stovall, 40, Stallings Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Deonte Dearris Lamar Freeman, 27, Morris Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Eric Wayne Fultz, 49, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; parole violation.
• Franklin Dale Harris, 37, Dover Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Jarvis Terrell Hendricks, 33, Kellogg Street, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Drew Walter Hendry, 20, McDaniel Mill Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Zanayah Rayshawn Irvin, 30, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; theft by taking.
• Tanaka Miyake Jefferies, 41, Morris Drive, Covington; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, probation violation.
• Albert Johnson, 70, Spring Valley Way, Covington, aggravated assault, malice murder, pointing or aiming gun at another, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Ahren Marquise Jones, 26, Loch Have Drive, Conyers; aggravated stalking, criminal trespass, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Darrielle Naquita Jones, 22, Mountainview Drive, Covington; driving without headlights when raining, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding, unlawful purchase, possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• Timothy James Lamonte, 34, Mountain Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Leon Schnard Lewis, 41, Halsted Way, Lithonia, failure to appear.
• David Charles McCommons, 54, Baynes Street, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Willie Ivery McConell, 18, Mountain Way, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Asia Chanel Melvin, 22, homeless; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Quevas Antwon Reid, 47, Chaney Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Raekwon Jamal Sears, 25, Westminster Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Eric Jeremiah Smalls, 20, Rutledge; battery.
• Bethany Nicole Stewart, 35, Hampton Trail, Cummings; probation violation.
• David Nathaniel Young Jr., 24, Snapdragon Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; obtaingin, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment; unlawful purchase/possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• Hughson Emmanuel Arnold Jr., 21, Cambridge Way, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Gabriel Allen Bright, 22, Monroe Street, Dothan, Ala.; battery.
• David Lionel Carpenter, 34, East Hightower Trail, Social Circle; public drunkenness.
• Nicolas Juarez Colomoxcatl, 34, Trelawney Terrace, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Jamaal Lucas Crosby, 33, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers; cruelty to children, reckless conduct.
• Pokey Donyun Daniels, 32, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, interfering with 911 call.
• Donald Lee Davis, 40, Helen Road, Covington; battery.
• Lane Korie Dismukes, 18, Magan Court, Covington; theft by deception.
• Austin Thomas Evans, 21, Ball Ground Road, Covington; battery.
• Justin Ray Fox, 28, Washington Street, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Quenton Lee Harris, 24, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license, speeding.
• Everette Jerome Jackson, 29, Pebble Brooke Court, Covington; aggravated battery.
• David Isaac Knight, 29, Stone Street, Covington; battery.
• Kadija Sharda Lackey, 27, Myrtle Grove Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, too fast for conditions.
• John Alex Laudermilk, 44, Stacia Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, hit and run, too fast for conditions.
• Cedil Conell Lewis, 59, South Brown Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Arthur William Lilyander, 44, Hickory Drive, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol, open container, speeding.
• Sean Lamont Parker, 48, Avery Street, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Christian Scott Roberts, 19, Alcovy Reserve Way, Covington; DUI, open container, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Michelle Alexis Robertson, 47, Wellstone Place, Covington; carrying a weapon in school safety zone.
• David Anthony Roebuck Jr., 33, Nixon Circle, Covington; enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Elijah Joshua Shaw, 22, Klippel Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Christopher O’Neal Smith, 41, Weldon Place, Covington; failure to register as sex offender.
• Courtney Sherretta Smith, 40, Edgefield Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Shanitra Latrelle Smith, 42, Harmony Place, Covington, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Luther Clark Smith Jr., 35, Moore Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane usage, operating restrictions for off-road vehicles, operation of vehicle without current plate, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Justin Lance Toath, 26, First Street, Covington; no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Terrence Steve Williams Jr., 34, Spring Court, Fairburn; DUI - alcohol, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, license to be carried, vehicle turning left.
• Rameya Shante’ Wilson, 22, Bunker Lane, Covington; aggravated assault -five counts, cruelty to children - two counts, driving without a valid license.
• Christopher Shafari Wyatt, 17, Turner Street, Covington, disrupting public school, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
