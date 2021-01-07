The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Charles Jeffery Bailey, 36, Smith Road, Forsyth; probation violation.
• Melody Nicole Bloodworth, 38, Clinton Terrace, Decatur; criminal damage to property, simple battery.
• Conrad Stanley Burnham Jr., 42, Price Mill Road, Bishop; probation violation.
• Donyial Joyce Campbell, 34, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; probation violation.
• Dustin Scott Daniel, 26, Hanby Lane, Social Circle; improper stopping on highway, drug-related objects, DUI - drugs, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica Nicole Desrosiers, 19, City Pond Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, probation violation.
• Quodrayle Strazynski Hunter, 43, Glendale Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Timothy Scott Lane, 33, Ga. Highway 11, Social Circle; aggravated assault.
• Willie Moses Lett, 31, Ridge Avenue, Covington, battery - FV, M.
• Chase Daniel Lindsey, 32, Broad Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Shawnna Darlene McNearney, 49, Howard Circle, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Malik JaQuez Montgomery, 20, Lark Road, Covington; driving without a valid license - M.
• Douglas Murray, 36, Tew Lane Drive, Stone Mountain; battery.
• Daniel Nicholson, 28, Ivans Circle, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Robert Tyjuan Reid, 20, City Pond Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Catealius Francis Sanders, 29, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery, disorderly conduct.
• Joshua Domonique St. Louis, 22, Trelawney Keep, Covington; disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended or removed - M, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, reckless driving, speeding.
• Marcus Andre Strange, 24, Stewart Glen Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - FV.
• Jeffrey Glenn Ward, 54, Brownlee Road, Jackson, probation violation.
• Quindarious Eugene Webb, 27, West Street, Covington; burglary, two counts - F; criminal damage to property; theft by taking; theft by taking - F.
• Lorenzo Denard Williams, 35, Glen Hollow Drive, Rex; probation violation.
• Kelvin Lewis Young, 43, Valley Drive, Snellville; theft by shoplifting - F.
• Michelle Piercette Arnold, 23, Spillers Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Bailey Kaitlyn Britton, 26, Priscilla Drive, Ringgold; hold for other agency.
• Darrell Wayne Cheek, 48, Hazelbrand Road, Covington; battery - FV, M; criminal damage to property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Steven Luke Crawford, 35, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Dolphus Dyer Jr., 34, Spillers Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Sakita Nate Jackson, 42, Clay Court, Conyers; cruelty to children - F.
• Darion Quali Jenkins, 18, Nixon Circle, Covington; burglary - F; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Melvina Renee Jones, 26, Line Crest Road, Ellenwood; aggravated assault - three counts; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; simple battery.
• Jerawn Marquise Lowe, 17, Nixon Circle, Covington; burglary - F; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijauna.
• Cody Thomas Pirkle, 26, East Country Woods Drive, Covington; battery - FV; cruelty to children; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Steven Cadet Smith Jr., 29, Magnolia Street, Porterdale; criminal damage to property; theft by taking - M.
• Richard Jean St. Fleur, 52, Womack Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol (less safe); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - M; following too closely; passing on solid yellow line; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
