The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Stantavious Morreunta Hillman, 24, Fields Creek Way, Covington; entering auto - four counts; failure to stop at stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude - F; loitering or prowling - four counts; no tail lights.
• Auderick Leejarvis Jamison, 31, Darvin Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Ivan Alvin Johnson, 29, Alcovy Mountain Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - M; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Vernon Alejandro Robinson, 42, Spring Street, Social Circle; alteration of license plates/improper license plate; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; no proof of insurance; operation of vehicle without current license plate; reckless driving; speeding.
• David Matthew Rodman, 31, Willow Shoals Drive, Covington; criminal trespass - FV; parole violation.
• David Kyle Sanson II, 22, Hamilton View Way, Dacula; simple battery - FV.
• Tracey Darnell Smith, 44, First Avenue, Covington; probation violation.
• Jarqavous Saphone Washington, 22, Ardella Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• John Mark Wood, 58, Gem Lane, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Joe Kenneth Cartledge III, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Melita Nydia Crockett, 42, Sterling Lakes Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M; criminal trespass - FV; cruelty to children - third degree.
• Dontavious Omarion Horton, 18, Ford Street, Covington; theft by taking - F.
• Lacey Marie Johnson, 29, Alcovy Mountain Road, Monroe; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• David Michael Shroposhire, 48, West Main Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol; failure to yield.
• Andre Rene Wilburn, 17, Perry Circle, Oxford; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Sharron Catrese Wilson, 42, Dressage Court, Riverdale; DUI - alcohol; fleeing or attempting to elude - M; improper lane usage; open container violation.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.