Newton County Jail Blotter (copy)

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Koffi Lazare Assogba, 28, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; probation violation.
• Shaquell LaFradus Fisher, 27, Brandon Drive, Covington; arrest order.
• Steven Lester Harris, 48, Russell Braden Road, Covington; aggravated sexual battery, child molestation - two counts; furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by persons below legal age - two counts.
• Anecia Lynette Hill, 50, Eastwood Forest, Covington; DUI - multiple substances, failure to appear, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane usage, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement, driver to use due care; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Ottis Grady Hinson Sr., 54, Picketts Bridge Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, probation violation, theft by conversion, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Dontavious Omarion Horton, 19, Ford Street, Covington; probation violation, use of firearms by convicted felon during commission of a crime.
• James Lee Kemp, 37, Grand Vista Lane, Monroe; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Cookie Deanna Lester, 47, homeless; probation violation.
• Marcus Keith Lett, 38, Pine Needle Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, enticing a child for indecent purposes, failure to appear, sexual battery against child under 18, simple battery.
• Earl Wayne Menninger Jr., 37, Access Road, Covington; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Jaquavius Ty’Juan Partee, 23, Creek View Drive, Monroe; aggravated assault.
• Deandre Kenatious Pitts, 20, Eleanor Terrace, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Joshua Brian Randolph, 34, Young Drive, Gainesville; loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Mason Chandler Slaughter, 24, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, theft by taking.
• Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett Street, Covington; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement; probation violation.
• Ronald Oneal Stephens, 55, Washington Street, Covington; amended arrest order.
• Derrick Ramon Veal, 48, Sandhill Drive, Conyers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Sharon Lynette Webb, 53, Perry Circle, Oxford; aggravated assault.
• Mark Steven White, 45, Woodhaven Drive, Kingsland; probation violation.
• Aaron Joshua Wilcox, 28, Collins Street, Covington; financial transaction card fraud.
• Nicholas Derogers Young, 20, Northchester Place, Lithonia; criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Timothy Mark Bailey, Dearing Street, Covington; theft by taking.
• Martin Vernell Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Hilton Clay Boyd, 58, Hunters Ridge, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Cortney Davonte Brown, 31, Woodland Trail, Warner Robins; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Michael Dustin Carter, 19, Piper road, Covington; DUI - drugs.
• Tyre Kidron Cosby, 25, Cypress Drive, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joe Ike Crosby III, 33, Harmony Drive, Hudson, Fla.; DUI - drugs.
• Amber Latrice Curtis, 27, West Street, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Alonza Walker Fowler, 21, Cedar Grove, Covington; DUI - alcohol, restricted license.
• Percy Frasharn Harris, 51, Atlanta Highway, Madison; probation violation.
• Jimmy Joshua Hinson, 56, Ga. Highway 11, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no seat belts.
• Monique Nichelle Hunt, 32, Forray Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property, theft by taking.
• Terrell Japa Ingram, 36, Meadow Road, Milledgeville; duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container.
• Vencheza Remon Ingram, 31, Hazel Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
• Julie Elaine McCurry, 56, Malcom Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Samantha Elise Newman, 30, North Links Drive, Covington; driving without valid license, vehicle turning left.
• Master Bernard Perry, 26, Green Acres Drive, Covington; aggravated battery, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Alexander Antonio Rozier, 34, Brynlyn Way, Covington; driving without a valid license, drugs not in original container, no seat belts, possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, sale, distribution, possession, etc., of dangerous drugs.
• Zachery Cruz Stewart, 36, Elizabeth Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Christopher Doss Swann, 52, Corley Road, Conyers; cruelty to children.
• Laurie Malcom Walker, 57, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; contempt of court.
• John Willie Ward Jr., 49, Terrace Dale Court, Griffin; aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possesion and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Matthew Arron Wardingly, 37, Steele Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Brian Joseph Watson, 41, Heathrow Court, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Amir Tyrrese Whitehead, 22, Ballard Place, Macon; driving without a valid license, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Kevin Lansel Wilson, 45, Kylee Dawn Circle, Lawrenceville; DUI - alcohol.
