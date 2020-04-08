The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Alvin Chase Chambers, 35, Cope Court, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, battery- FV, M, criminal trespass - FV.
• Alex Deleon Garcia, 20, disobeying traffic control device, financial transaction card fraud, open container, possession of marijuana - F, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Ian Carl Holbrook, 19, Arnold Road, Statham, theft of services - F.
• Quintarius Cortez Manning, 27, Salem Glen Way, Conyers, murder.
• Quentin Mitchell, 41, Highway 83 South, Monticello, probation violation.
• Alfred Richard Riley, 53, Meadowbrook Court, aggravated stalking.
• Deandre Monte Bailey, 28, Ga. Highway 138, Stockbridge, financial transaction card fraud, identity thefet when using/possession identification concerning a person - F.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
