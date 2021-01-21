The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• De’Allen Quentavious Alexander, 23, Wellingtonn Drive, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude - F; reckless driving; speeding; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Bryant Bernard Bailey, 36, Kensington Road, Decatur; driving while license suspended or revoked - M; DUI - alcohol; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Charles O’Neal Brown, 56, Holmes Court, Covington; parole violation.
• Brittany Meschelle King, 35, Capeton Court, Covington; arrest order.
• Rochelle Yulonski McCoy, 37, Nixon Circle, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
• Frank Joseph Settambrino, 62, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Ledrew Bigby, 50, DeKalb County Jail; DUI - alcohol less safe, open container.
• Tanya Qutoria Clark, 20, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; aggravated assault.
• J’Briana Decorya Davis, 27, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M; cruelty to children - third degree.
• Gerald Lamar Evans, 22, Fairway Trail, Covington; battery on a police officer; simple battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
