The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• John Hugh Baggett III, 35, Buck Creek Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Kayla Michelle Barnett, 22, Lang Road, Covington; burglary - F, criminal damage to property - second degree, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Quandacious Mykia Blackwell, 19, Mills Drive, Covington; cruelty to children - third degree, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Cediric Undray Daniel, 27, Boulder Springs Drive, Ellenwood; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Brandon Craig Denomme, 38, Womack Road, Covington; parole violation.
• Jacob Scott Durden, 27, Bearcreek Road, Tarrytown; burglary - F.
• Daniel Russell Hynum, 34, Johnson Street, Newborn, probation violation.
• Parrish Rashid Jenkins, 32, Mote Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - third degree, cruelty to children - first degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Charles Oneal Lee, 52, Salem Road, Covington; arrest order - violation of ankle monitor.
• Charney Massia Lewis, 17, Homestead Way, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Dylan Shawn Mann, 18, Prospect Road, Rutledge; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• William Joseph Martin Jr., 37, Blair Street, Covington; criminal trespass, probation violation, reckless conduct.
• Amelia Jordan Moon, 17, Ga. Higway 212, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• David Allan Nash Jr., 32, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; escape - F, probation violation.
• Laura Jean Ramey, 50, Whitehead Road, Oxford; failure to appear - F.
• Henry Andrew Sneed, 40, Walnut Drive, Monroe; probation violation, housed for Jasper County.
• Dwayne Antonio Stephens, 25, Joshua Creek Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 24, Mountain Way, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Vashon Leon Traylor, 31, Person Street, Monticello; burglary - first degree, F, criminal damage to property - second degree, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession off a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Andre Lemone Williams, Woodlawn Circle, Conyers; violation of family violence order.
• Whitney Nicole Davenport, Beaver Road, Loganville; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, notice of change of address or name.
• Sonnie Ryan Dotson, 37, J.T. Wallace Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, simple battery.
• Tanika Hardeman, 48, Collier Street, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Happiness Mae Desssa Hicks, 42, Emerson Trail, Covington; criminal trespass - FV.
• Charles David Hunt, 50, Tabor Forest Drive, Oxford, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle.
• Alfrica Kupenda King, 35, Rocky Creek Road, Mansfield; criminal trespass - two counts.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
