The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Keith Joseph Banko, 34, Legion Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Susan Amanda Bohanon, 48, Heard Street, Flovilla; crossing guardline with drugs, DUI - alcohol, drugs to be kept in original container, improper lane usage, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Matthew Bruce Burley, 41, Ga. Highway 81 South, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Alecia Charlette Cost, 38, Longstreet Circle, Oxford; aggravated assault.
• Shanquisha Breshaun-Tewon Dyer, 21, Rapahoe Trail, Atlanta; failure to appear, theft by taking - three counts.
• Christopher Evan Fuerst, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; operation of vehicle without current plate; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, unregistered motor vehicle.
• David Lenard Johnson, 52, Oakland Avenue, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jimmy Lee, 31, Chesterfield Court, Covington; battery.
• Kemond Love, 19, Morgan Circle, Madison; probation violation.
• Douglas Mark Parker, 35, Moss Road, Covington; aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Shane Alexander Robinson, 27, Avery Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct.
• Heaven Iyah Smith, 20, Homeless, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
• David Allen Snellgrove, 31, Fairway Trail, Covington; aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
• Joseph Anthony Taylor, 32, Spoondill Road, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• Bent Edward Wilson, 33, Keswick Village, Conyers; probation violation.
• Nathan Chase Yarbrough, 20, Millcrest Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, computer or electronic pornography, statutory rape.
• Cetera Cache Anderson, 24, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Charles Andre Arnold, 38, Embarcadero Drive, Lithonia, criminal trespass.
• Jontavis Jarell Biggs, 41, Mote Road, Covington; disrupting public school.
• Joseph Van Blarcom, 36, Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica; DUI - alcohol.
• Jamari Darrod Campbell, 21, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting - three counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Gerry Wayne Drake, 55, Lake Ridge Drive, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine.
• Donte’ D’Shone Hunte-Wilson, 31, Lakeview Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Alexander Orozco, 23, Elcar Way, Conyers, simple battery.
• Gregory Mack Stokes, 25, Post Road, Shady Dale; failure to appear.
• Anna Natasha Walters, 43, Bermuda Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, open container.
