The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:
• Nathan Jerome Andrews, 43, Oxford Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Akiernea Sanchez Barkley, 39, Lackey Street, Covington; child molestation - two counts.
• Devontae Bernard Barnes, 21, West Street, Covington; aggravated battery, aggravated stalking - two counts, burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper U-turn on curve, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no seat belts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Edward Wayne Bell, 70, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Lakisha Danielle Bidding, 44, Old Powder Springs Road, Mableton; probation violation.
• John Willie Blackwell, 30, Gum Tree Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Darold Lanier Brown, 57, Bohannon Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Tirso Clavijo, 17, Salem Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Anthony Rodriguez Foster, 40, Capeton Square, Covington; probation violation.
• Keith Dwayne Foster, 45, Lark Spur Street, Lithonia; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jacob Brayden Freeman, 23, Field Street, Newborn; criminal damage to property.
• Napoleon Montique Freeman, 35, Old Woodville Road, Union Point; probation violation.
• Jeffrey Len George, 57, Hamilton Street, Dalton; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Derio Antwoine Harding, 41, Kirkland Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Amy Marie Herring, 40, Cedar Ridge, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Michael Derek Hopkins, 33, homeless; probation violation.
• Rickey James Horton Jr., 43, Oak Street, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, failure to appear, improper solicitation of money.
• Brent Thomas Irvine, 60, homeless; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts.
• Andrw Jameel Johnson, 35, Golf View Trace, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Tone Lee Johnson-Smith, 32, Wellington Drive, Covington; battery, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving.
• Brandon Jamal Keitt, 29, Clane Drive, Covington; child molestation.
• Lucy-Gray Elizabeth Lansing, 33, Shadowbrook Drive, Roswell; public indecency.
• Jimmy Douglas Little, 45, Moss Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Mellisa Deann Matteus, 42, West Bonnell Street, Oxford; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 22, Vinson Highway, Milledgeville; probation violation.
• Iaki Jahannah O’Kelly, 17, Salem Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Caltravious Lamont Parker, 18, Mary Jane Lane, Covington; simple assault - three counts, theft by receiving stolen property.
• William Allan Shaidi, 40, Millstone Court, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Bryston Todd Smith, 27, Matts Drive, Dublin; failure to appear.
• Jasmine Briana Smith, 26, Green Acres Drive, Covington; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Marquis Terrell Smith, 41, Wynfield Way, Jonesboro; DUI - drugs, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine, driving with headphones, no tail lights, open container, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Treavor Martez Stanley, 30, Brickstone Parkway, Covington; probation violation.
• Samuel James Strickland, 43, Cowan Road, Covington; probation violation, DUI - alcohol.
• Frederick Jevon Thomas, 27, Lakeside Point, Covington; criminal damage to property, cruelty to children - three counts, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery - three counts.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 48, Homeless; probation violation.
• Joshua Glen Toole, 40, State Road 65, Hosford, Fla.; probation violation, parole violation.
• Christopher Williams, 33, Maria Terrace Head, East Point; DUI - drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana, speeding.
• Jeronimo Badillo, 50, Julie Lane, Stockbridge; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Tyrel Dashun Banks, 19, Lone Oak Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Roland Brently Beatty, 44, Highway 61, Villa Rica; probation violation.
• Carlos Everette Blackwell, 31, Chesnut Lake Avenue, Stonecrest; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, speeding.
• Gayona Patrice Blake, 42, Amaryllis Way, Riverdale; DUI - less safe.
• Dalehia Tyjae Bolden, 22, Smith Store Road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Aaron Mackenzie Bryant, 27, Oxford North, Oxford; DUI - less safe, open container.
• Tyler wayne Campbell, 17, Jackson Lake Road, Mansfield; theft by shoplifting.
• Mickeyonia Breaux Craig, 31, Plantation Trace, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Sincere Solo’e Davis, 20, Green Street, Conyers; driving without a valid license, improper passing.
• Jacquelyn Juanita Dillard, 58, Long Creek Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Anica Shauntel Freeman, 48, Elks Club Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Aaron Anthony Gadsden, 21, Lisa Drive, Summerville, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Francisco Javier Gonzalez, 29, Alcovy Road, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Britanna Cassean Hall, 27, Wydmont Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Austin James Huffman, 23, Fairway Trail, Covington; battery.
• Cedric Maurice Hunter, 36, Chesapeake Chase, Covington; criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, theft by shoplifting.
• Gilbert Lee Jackson, 33, Ga. Highway 24, Milledgeville; driving without headlights in the dark, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Sandra Marie Johnson, 53, Millcrest Drive, Covington; theft by taking - two counts.
• Domicus Quentrel Jones, 42, Geiger Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Michael Lee Jordan, 41, Elliot Road, Mansfield; disorderly conduct.
• Desiree Shankari King, 32, Glen Hollow Drive, Decatur; theft by taking.
• Jessica Chiquita King, 37, Airport Road, Oxford; criminal trespass - two counts, simple battery - two counts.
• Richard Christopher Malone, 57, Spring Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Jeremy Lee McKoon, 32, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ashanti Justice Padget, 20, Hull Road, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, no seat belts.
• Samaria Lucretia Pope, 39, homeless; DUI - drugs, no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration, windshields and windshield wipers.
• Luz Selene Rodriguez, 25, Salem Road, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Hollie Noel Simpson, 18, Magnolia Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Donald Fitzgerald Thomas, 55, Railside Drive, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol.
• Vernon Vannoy Thomas, 52, Willow Shoals Drive, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no seat belts, no tail lights, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
