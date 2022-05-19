The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from May 11 to May 17, 2022:
• Loida Joy Aragona, 62, Grand Avenue, Trenton, N.C.; theft by deception.
• Nukemar Ansell Batten, 25, Kiwi Court, Monticello; probation violation.
• Terrance Jerrell Benton, 34, Eastmont Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Darold Lanier Brown, 57, West Street, Covington; battery, aggravated stalking.
• Jennifer Annette Clark, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Ryan Paul Coleman, 45, Cowan Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Maxie Lee Daniels Jr., 31, Orange Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Rocky Eugene Delee, 31, Blue Herring Road, Monticello; probation violation.
• Julian Leon Faulkner Jr., 52, homeless; probation violation.
• Deonte Dearris Lamar Freeman, 28, homeless; probation violation.
• Jeremiah Martin Fuller, 43, Henderson Mill Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Blake Ashton Gregory, 27, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest.
• Jackedrick Lamonte Harper, 29, Second Avenue, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children, interfering with a 911 call.
• Elizabeth Jane Hord, 55, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; failure to appear.
• Dwight Anthony Jones, 32, Douglas Creek Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Tommy Lee Kell, 24, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• Shaddaia Elise Mitchell, 20, Robin Road, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Stephen Joseph Mitchell, 31, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; probation violation.
• Angelica Michelle Nolley, 35, Magnolia Heights, Covington; terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to appear.
• Eli Thomas Peek, 33, Slades Mill Lane, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Carmen Ernesto Perez, 27, Cambridge Creek Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tavious Derel Powell, 30, Salem Branch Road, Covington; cruelty to children, driving without a valid license, interference with 911 call, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking.
• Makayla Marie Rollen, 22, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; failure to appear, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• William Clayton-Charles Shoup, 45, Elm Street, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Dontaiurs Deshon Smith, 26, Gallitin Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• John Erick Smith, 46, homeless; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Monica Smith, 47, Wellington Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Deon Dontavious Taliaferro, 41, Bolfair Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Cody Allen Taylor, 26, Goldfinch Circle, Monticello; probation violation.
• Cordia Faye Thompson, 22, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Caitlin Ann Tuck, 27, Emory Street, Oxford; probation violation.
• Vazquez Lamar Tucker, 18, Dove Place, Social Circle; theft by taking.
• Anthony Rashad Vaughn, 21, Argyle Drive, Atlanta; kidnapping, reckless conduct, aggravated assault.
• Kristoffer Don Wallace, 33, Hillside Drive, Covington; probation violaton.
• Paul Edward West, 52, Old Highway 138, Oxford; probation violation.
• Thomas Lawler West, 32, Oaktree Hollow, Gainesville; probation violation.
• Erastus Whitlock Jr., 38, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Delbert Wayne Williams, 35, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - child endangerment, DUI - less safe, failure to appear, open container, permitting unlicensed person to drive, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Willis Howard Gordon Williams, 61, North Oak Street, Forest Park; fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane usage.
• Gary Bliss Wilson, 37, Bethel Road, Conyers; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine.
• Salustio Silva Aguilar, 45, Victoria Lakes Drive, Katy, Texas; driving without a valid license.
• Eddie Lee Baisden, 41, Airport Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Adam Lawrence Baker, 43, Sixth Avenue, Mansfield; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Robert Earl Barnett, 41, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Ricky Cornelius Barr Jr., 31, Geiger Street, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Herman James Berry Jr., 34, Hudson Court, Rex; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing motor vehicle identification, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Destin Michael Durden, 22, Argyll Way, Covington; child molestation.
• Daryah Atoya Eldridge, 17, Morning Dew, Conyers; simple battery.
• Bennie Joe Evans, 32, Lakeside Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Tequella Desha Fair, 37, Lakemere Lane, Covington; battery.
• Skylar Brooke Formby, 28, Ga. Highway 11, Social Circle; drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Mychal William Glenn, 21, Oak Meadows, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijauana.
• Mark Richard Griffie, 42, Ponce de Leon Avenue, Clarkston; driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• David Joseph Hooper Jr., 34, 89th Avenue, Jamaica, N.Y.; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage, no child restraint, speeding.
• Justin Brian Johnson, 35, Mahogany Lane, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Devon Antticus Jones, 30, Long Drive, Covington; penalty for failure to appear.
• Jeffery Russell Kennedy, 37, Lake Forest Drive, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield.
• Shyanne Sara Lynn Looney, 23, St. Mary’s Drive, Waycross; criminal trespass.
• Jorge Luis Macias, 31, Trinity Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, public drunk.
• Ikuree Malik Mercury, 24, Reed Street, Athens; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Abigail Register Millwood, 33, Twin Bridges Road, Eatonton; simple battery.
• David Nieto, 24, Brookwood Circle, Jonesboro; DUI - drugs, possession of marijuana, speeding.
• Conte Sorrell Norman, 38, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery, disorderly conduct.
• Tamara Nicole Pilcher, 25, Washington Street, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Mark Adam Reed, 38, Bandywood Drive, Covington; cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Keidra Annette Sears, 24, Country Court, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Caress Sheffield, 34, Bemont Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Phillip Lee Smith, 57, Duncan Road, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Robert Spencer Stapp, 42, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; failure to appear.
• Neri Mancilla Velazquez, 26, Lovers Lane, Covington; speeding, driving without a valid license.
• Latoya Monique Wright, 37, Bennett Creek Lane, Suwanee; criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.