The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Loyd Freeman Avant III, 52, Ga. Highway 212, Covington, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Eric Lee Baisden, 40, White Birch Drive, Covington, probation violation.
• Shaquane Darshae Brown, 26, Augusta, possession of a Shedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Tiffany Nicole Clemons, 30, Fleeta Drive, Covington, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M, probation violation.
• Benjamin David Cobb, 32, Mill Road, Loganville, drug court incarceration order per Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Brendon Alexander Daniels, 20, DUI - alcohol; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of cocaine; receipt, possession or transport of firarm by a convicted felon; speeding; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; use of firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Robert Steven Fleming, 46, County Line Road, Covington, simple assault, simple battery.
• Albert Paul Floyd Jr., 59, 3345 Salem Cove Trail, Conyers, battery against a person 65 years of age or older, battery - FV, M.
• Walter James Foster III, 55, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington, aggravated battery, battery.
• Charles Mann Grier, 28, Countryside Lane, Covington, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Dearl Jackson, 21, Hardwick Road, Augusta, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime.
• Jaunte Lanyelle Lord, 20, Hernlen Street, Augusta, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Joshua Quinterius Lynch, 31, Oak Hill Road, Covington, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; possession of vehicle where identification has been altered; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; theft by receiving stolen property - F; theft by taking -F; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Justin Morgan Ushery, 32, Bermuda Run, Covington; hold for Clayton County, unlawful for person to employ or associate with criminal street gang.
• Brianna A’Shay Burgess, 17, Mountain Breeze, Douglasville, battery - FV, M.
• Elizabeth Joy Jefferson, 37, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington, battery - FV, M, cruelty to children- third degree - FV.
• John Douglas McKenzie Jr., 17, Rodney Way, Covington, battery - FV, M.
• Ryant O’Neal Weaver, 33, Greenway Cove, Covington, simple battery.
• Darrell O’Neal Williams, 50, Baker Avenue, Oxford, battery - FV.
• Lisa Monett Wright, 41, Rodeny Way, Covington, battery - FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
