The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Rodney Stephen Baker, 51, 1025 Mt. Zion Road, Oxford, DUI - alcohol and drugs, duty to report accident, improper lane usage, open container.
• Wendy Lee Bates, 46, Bates Road, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tonya Elaine Blair, 43, Rutledge, probation violation.
• Emanuel Izell Bristow III, 44, Snapdragon Lane, failure to register as se offender or to comply with requirements.
• Walter Nicholas Britt, 41, Cheyenne Drive, probation violation.
• Jeffrey Sekai Cook, 19, Conyers, theft by deception - M.
• Clifton C. Davis, 21, Laurel Street, use of drug-related objects, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana - F.
• Michael Christopher Garcia, 34, Avery Street, probation violation.
• LeChrsytopher Isiah Gilbert, 30, Cypress Drive, battery, theft by taking - F.
• John Adam Gill, 42, Hazel Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Lige Joseph Graves, 24, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Renata Monique Greene, 39, Claxton, probation violation.
• Morrell Grier, 30, Nicholson, probation violation.
• Anika Jovet Harold, 32, Halley Court, probation violation.
• Andrew Allen Hendry, 22, Conyers, probation violation.
• Teresa Anne Hunt, 53, Winder, probation violation.
• Latasha Keyonna Jones, 34, Clark Street, brake lights and turn signals required, driving while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement. probation violation.
• Tommy Lee Kell, 22, Monticello, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• David Allen Lambert, 33, Ga. Highway 36, probation violation.
• Jada Eve Lawrence, 20, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Jaquese D. Lloyd, 50, 31st Street, battery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Andrew Isiah Lynch, 22, Flowers Drive, probation violation.
• Ashely Rose Marie McCallum, 28, Cypress Drive, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree - FV.
• Colin Darren McDuffie, 23, Jackson, probation violation.
• Daquan Travon Moton, 23, Hinesville, probation violation.
• Ronshuntae Diera Murrah, 42, Riverdale, driving without headlights in dark, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no tag lights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Billy Lawrence New, 25, Shelby Oaks Trail, forgery - 2nd degree - F, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, methamphetamine or amphetamine, probation violation.
• Lester Lydell Norman, 52, Pink Street, Porterdale, battery - FV.
• Timothy Matthew Parker, 56, Pebble Crossing, aggravated assault - FV, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Dwayne Douglas Peppers, 52, Morrow, probation violation.
• William Palacios Perez, 34, Ga. Highway 36, DUI - alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage.
• Nicole Lea Pressley, 33, Danielsville, probation violation.
• James Russell Rainey, 37, Loganville, probation violation.
• Daylon Omanique Rainwater, 42, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Ronnie Reed, 51, Brown Road, aggravated assault, probation violation.
• Traci Michelle Rutherford, 30, Ray Road, probation violation.
• Tommy Eugene Salter, 58, Russell Braden Road, probation violation.
• Eddie Lamar Shy, 54, Water Oak Circle, probation violation.
• David Vaughn Slack, 57, Bent Pine Court, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Demarcus Antonio Smith, 18, Harmony Place, probation violation.
• Donald Willie Smith, 52, Social Circle, criminal trespass - FV.
• Nicholas Lawayne Smith, 20, Monticello, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Austin James Stapp, 22, Ga. Highway 81, N., Oxford, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of Schedule III controlled substance (xanax), probation violation.
• Destiny Lashawn Sutton, 23, Warrensville, Ohio, probation violation.
• Taylor Michelle Travis, 18, Shelby Oaks Trail, expired registration, headlight violation, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Isaac Armando Avila, 23, Westview Drive, DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic flow, improper stopping on highway.
• Darian Nathan Biggs, 56, Austell, DUI - alcohol, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Kamryn Michael Browning, 17, Oak Lake Court, burglary - 1st degree - F.
• Connie Gil Carrell, 58, Monroe, battery.
• Terrance Lemont Collins, 37, Railside Drive, driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license is suspended or revoked, drug-related objects, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kendarious Devontae Cook, 20, Windridge Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Shamair Nair Davis, 18, N. Links Drive, financial transaction card fraud.
• Tennessee Davis Jr., 36, Puckett Street, driving without valid license.
• John Joseph Furtney, 56, Cartersville, criminal trespass.
• Seniend Garland, 53, McGiboney Road, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Moeshia Edwina Gillard, 23, Willow Green Court, driving without a valid license.
• Damionna Bianca Green, 19, Princeton Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Ahmad Darius Hamby, 18, Wexford Way, financial transaction card fraud.
• Marco A. Hamilton, 46, Country Farm Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Sierra Elizabeth Ingram, 27, Jackson, DUI - alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
• Sarah Alexandra Markesky, 46, David Circle, DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage, notice of change of address or name.
• Charles Slocum Marlue, 45, Willow Tree Terrace, driving without headlights in rain, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, tampering with evidence.
• James Randall McCullough, 42, Loganville, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Tydrell Mitchell, 17, Manderly Way, simple battery.
• Alexus Chantelle Moore, 19, Barshay Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Lindsay Adamson Morgan, 32, Sampson Court, battery - FV.
• Joynecia Karlina Nelson, 18, Wynsted Place, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Travis Jerel Nolley, 25, Coventry Green, Conyers, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Quinta Kelvin Parker, 42, Lackey Street, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Katie Marie Perkinson, 27, David Circle, public drunk.
• Todd Jopheth Peterson, 28, Proper, Utah, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Casey Thomas Raburn, 25, Augusta, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to signal when turning.
• Thomas Richard Robinson, 65, Cannon Street, maintaining a disorderly house.
• Salva Mauricio Rodriguez-Avila, 44, Henderson Drive, driving without a license; no license on file, improper lane usage.
• Courtney Sherretta Smith, 39, Settlers Grove Road, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Kristina Lynne Smith, 30, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Christina Denise Taylor, 42, Parker Drive, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Keionna Tamei Tumlin, 37, Lackey Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Ronny Eugene Walker, 43, Acworth, battery - FV.
• Quinterrius Kendricus Watson, 27, Jonesboro, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Gregory Leon Woods Jr., 17, Mildred Lane, disorderly conduct.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
