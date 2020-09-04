The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
Winfred Lewis Akins,♦ 47, Lilac Drive, Covington; child molestation, computer or electronic pornography.
♦ Herbert David Beasley Jr♦ ., 37, Anderson CCircle, Covington; burglary- first degree, F; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Michael Adam Crawford♦ , 33, homeless, public drunkenness, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts — M.
♦ Martinez Kwavhris Flournoy♦ , 31, Millers Lane, Covington; aggravated assault — FV, obstruction of driver’s view or interference with control, criminal damage to property — second degree.
♦ Jason Wade Tyler Galaza♦ , 24, Barnes Court, Clermont; theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Ryan Michael Horne,♦ 29, Macon State Prison, Oglethorpe; probation violation.
♦ Joshua James Leonard,♦ 28, Johnson Street, Hartwell; probation violation.
Laura Jean Ramey♦ , 50, Calvin Road, Monticello; failure to appear.
♦ Jermaine Small♦ , 39, Wayside Road, Conway, S.C.; stalking — FV.
♦ Spencer John St. Clair♦ , 30, Ivey Street, Commerce; probation violation.
Christopher Bernard Storey♦ , 31, 1003 Columbus Drive, Decatur; theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Lenny Moore Taylor,♦ 42, Green Acres Drive, Covington; giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, improper solicitation of money by use of invoice for goods not ordered, will obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
♦ Amir Isiah Thomas♦ , 22, Hidden Chase Apartments, Stone Mountain; burglary — second degree — F, financial transaction card fraud, probation violation, theft by taking — F, three counts.
♦ Deanthony Sanchez Benton♦ , 28, Green Acres Drive, Covington; battery — FV, M; criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Terence Antawin Reid♦ , 45, Whitehall Street, Madison; criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Lamar Lee Shuler♦ , 22, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children — third degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, terroristic threats and acts — M.
♦ Carmen Aldina Velez♦ , 40, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children — third degree.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
