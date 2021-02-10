The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Todd Andrew, 53, Access Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Marcus Clyde Freeman, 35, Ivy Street, Porterdale; battery - FV, M; probation violation.
• Ernest Lamar Graves, 57, Glynnshire Court, Covington; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brandon Tyler Gray, 30, Dallas Trail, Covington; duty to report accident, following too closely, probation violation, theft by shoplifting, escape - M, failure to appear - M.
• Joshua Lloyd Havener, 38, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Lois Louise Kimball, 26, Joh Stowe Road, Monroe; aggravated assault, entering auto, tampering with evidence - F, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Edna Rachel King, 41, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Michqual Paige, 25, Parkside Drive, Stockbridge; aggravated assault - two counts; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death - two counts, probation violation, reckless driving - two counts, simple assault - FV.
• Donald Joshua Schellinger, 41, homeless; arson - second degree; burglary - first degree, F; criminal trespass.
• Robert Lamont Wells Jr., 34, Spillers Drive, Covington; criminal trespass - FV, interference with government property - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Miguel Angel Chamorro, 32, Idlewood Road, Tucker; battery - M, FV; cruelty to children - FV; simple assault - FV; terroristic threats and acts - F; theft by taking - F.
• Natashia Lynette Dyte, 36, Club Land Circle, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Kyle Joseph Harding, 32, Geiger Street, Covington; battery - FV, M; cruelty to children.
• Shayne Alexander Ingram, 21, Squirrel Hollow Road, Monroe; disobeying traffic control device, driving without headlights, DUI - alcohol.
• Jimmy Douglas Little, 43, Moss Road, Covington; criminal trespass, DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• James Dell Read, 45, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; theft by conversion - F.
• Lori Jean Read, 44, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; theft by conversion - F.
• Vanessa Lawanda Sanchez, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; theft by taking - F.
• Sara Brittany Thompson, 33, Anderson Avenue, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Robert Lamont Wells, 65, Spillers Drive, Covington; criminal trespass - FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
