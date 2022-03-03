The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Tilon Markelle Cromartie, 26, Pommel Court, Conyers; criminal damage to property, harassing phone calls.
• D’Angelo Bacardi Haney, 19, Collier Street, Covington; aggravated assault, buy, sell motor vehicle or parts on which serial numbers have been altered, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving.
• Rickale Lamarcus Horton, 19, Spring Valley Trace, Covington; aggravated assault, robbery - sudden snatching.
• Calvin Quincey Jones, 18, Baywood Court, Conyers; aggravated assault, possession of firearem or knife during commission of certain crimes.
• Ronald Sadat Law, 22, Pebblebrook Pass, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, false statements or writings, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Christopher Alan Little, 27, Trelawney Court, Covington; probation violation.
• D’Andre Cortez Mason, 31, homeless; probation violation.
• Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 28, High Falls Road, Griffin; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons intoxicants, drugs without consent; failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation.
• Michael Lee Munson, 47, Henderson Drive, Covington; surety off sexual battery bond, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking.
• Darian Antonio Ponder, 20, Tew Lane, Covington; alteration of license plate, probation violation.
• Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley, 26, Park Estates Drive, Snellville; probation violation.
• Kalyn Simone Tucker, 25, Stallion Trail, Riverdale; terroristic threats and acts.
• Clarence Sherod White, 50, Riverbend Drive, Covington; aggravated battery.
• Dennis James Williams, 40, Brighton Road, Greensboro; battery.
• David W. Apelquist, 58, Lloyd Road, Mansfield; disobeying traffic control device, failure to appear, hit and run, no proof of insurance.
• Janiel Vanice Brown, 44, Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur; disorderly conduct.
• Michael Todd Burell, 49, Cherokee Road, Social Circle; theft by shoplifting.
• Marcus Drew Golson, 51, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, knowingly driving with suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
• Elizabeth Victoria Jenkins, 28, Saratoga Court, Covington; theft by taking.
• Miguel Martinez-Rodriguez, 64, Access Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, hit and run, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• Joshua Ngoh, 24, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jiare Emmanuel Schneider, 28, Sterling Lane, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jermaine Antwon Warren, 50, North Links Drive, Covington; DUI - drugs, failure to maintain lane.
• Flint Walker White, 51, Spring Street, Covington; probation violation.
