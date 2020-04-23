The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• David Jerome Catlett, 24, Petty Street, aggravated assault.
• Duane McKay Haywood, 19, South Greenfield Circle, Criminal damage to property - second degree, two countys; driving with suspended license; entering auto - five counts; financial transaction card fraud; giving false name; failure to appear - M; loitering or prowling; theft by receiving stolen property - M; theft by receiving stolen property - F, two counts; theft by taking - M; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M, two counts.
• Joshua Lee Hodgens, 34, Helen Road, aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
• Shannon Renee Horne, 38, Spring Road, battery against a person 65 years of age or older, cruelty to children - FVA, first degree.
• Goodwin Darnelle Horton, 37, Baker Lane, Oxford, probation violation.
• Daniel Eugene Landrum, 27, Sandy Flat Road, Griffin, theft by taking - F.
• Timothy Ray Lowe, 56, Meadow Wood Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Clarance Darral Ruffin, 57, Villa Court SE, Atlanta, forgery - F, third degree.
• Jordan Marcus Scott, 29, Eppingham Lane, Florissant, Mo., hold for other agency.
• Micah Jerome Sears, 17, Carrington Circle, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking - F.
• Jose Luciano Villaneuva-Mejia, 44, Pine Thicket Court, Raleigh, N.C., aggravated child molestation, child molestation.
• Matthew Holt Rather, 25, Main Street, Porterdale, criminal trespass - FVA.
• Christopher La-Shawn Stafford, 26, Orchard Grove, Stone Mountain, forgery - first degree.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
