The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for the dates of Aug 11-18, 2021:
David Wayne Adams♦ , 34, Monroe, probation violation.
♦ Kevin Dwayne Ashby♦ , 57, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Justin Matthew Brookshire♦ , 38, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Larry James Clark♦ , 72, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Shaun Dwayne Crowe♦ , 42, Social Circle, probation violation.
♦ Wilde Jefferson Decelien♦ , 23, Covington, driver to use proper care: proper use of radio or mobile telephone; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor; hit and run; stop signs and yield signs.
♦ Travis Rueban Dorsey♦ , 43, Oxford, failure to appear.
♦ Robert Lee Edenfield♦ , 57, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Mark Allen Gagliano♦ , 47, Covington, possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug related objects.
♦ Dagger Arnett Grier♦ , 53, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Dionte Terrell Jones♦ , 32, Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
♦ Jamarcus Antwon Latimore♦ , 22, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Tyrell Khiry Lee♦ , 31, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Tyree Kwinshun Lilly♦ , 22, Augusta, interference with custody — misdemeanor; introduce across guard line/come inside detention center with drugs; tampering with evidence — misdemeanor.
♦ Pedro Lopez Jr.♦ , 61. Covington, violation of bond conditions.
♦ Julius Manning♦ , 49, Atlanta, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; aggravated assault; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Demetris Roshuan Marshall♦ , 45, Covington, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; sale of methamphetamine.
♦ Dwight Jovan McCastle♦ , 32, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Tillson Jermain Minor♦ , 44, Thomasville, probation violation.
♦ Jermaine Demon Moss♦ , 39, Stone Mountain, disobeying a traffic control device; driving on divided highways crossing median; doing while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; passing on shoulder of road reckless driving; signals by hand and arm or signal lamps; speeding 45 miles and over (over 120 in a 70 mph zone); willful obstruction law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Yolanda Renee Oglesby♦ , 51, Conyers, forgery — 4th degree (misdemeanor).
♦ Antoinette Lechon Patterson♦ , 42, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Thomas Eugene Patton Jr.♦ , 50, Covington, possession of drug related objects; failure to yield right-of-way; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ James William Senter♦ , 28, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley♦ , 25, Snellville, probation violation.
♦ Darrell Anthony Stowe♦ , 51, Covington, battery.
♦ Jason Edward Tucker♦ , 43, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ McStanley Deion Watson♦ , 22, Covington, battery (family violence act); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Dylan Grithen Williams♦ , 23, McDonough, false statements or writings; following too closely; hit and run; tampering with evidence — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Jonathan Glen Williams♦ , 37, Conyers, parole violation.
♦ Randolph Tyvez Williams♦ , 19, Oxford, probation violation; violation of temporary protective order.
♦ Ryder Dolray Wingrath♦ , 31, Oxford, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Zaire Jamilia Amos♦ , 21, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper stopping.
♦ Craig Antonio Best♦ , 41, failure to appear.
♦ Leonita Pace Best♦ , 40, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Mary Ann Blackmon♦ , 66, Covington, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Javaris Delane Brake♦ , 37, Covington, driving without headlights in the dark while raining; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to appear — misdemeanor. (2 counts).
♦ Jabryson Monterrio Bruton♦ , 28, Columbus, hold for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Racheal Brianna Crutchfield♦ , 24, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Twanna Denise Davenport♦ , 51, Porterdale, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Darius Antonio Fisher♦ , 37, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); no seat belts; open container; operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate 1st offense.
♦ John Henry Banks Gilliam,♦ 29, Covington, reckless conduct.
♦ Jose Julian Hernandez♦ , Conyers, 17, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Trayvon Eric Hollinger♦ , 20, Decatur, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; affixing tint to windows or windshields; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; speeding — 10-14 over; possession of drug related objects; no insurance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Moses Donnell Johnson♦ , 22, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Trammell Bernard Johnson♦ , 35, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ James Edward Langston♦ , 45, Covington, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery (family violence act) (2 counts).
♦ Jayde Marteoni Lewis♦ , 31, Snellville, failure to appear.
♦ Horace Dontrell Livingston♦ , 35, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Brandy Lynn Massengill♦ , 44, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Jason Alan Miner♦ , 45, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; improper lane usage.
♦ Brandon Thomas Perry♦ , 19, Covington, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; hit and run; improper lane usage; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; no tail lights; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless driving; speeding — 10-14 over; stop signs and yield signs; tampering with evidence — felony.
♦ Gabriel Alexander Rees♦ , 31, Good Hope, failure to appear — misdemeanor.’
♦ J’Kahri Deondrae Scott♦ , 20, Snellville, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; tampering with evidence — felony.
♦ Sammy Lynn Scott♦ , 59, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Ronald Oneal Stephen♦ , 55, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to report accident; following too closely.
♦ Jordan Elizabeth Vangorder♦ , 26, Covington, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Brenton Terrell Willis♦ , 54, Quitman, hold for Griffin Police Department.
♦ Brina Celeste Yard, 25, Covington, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.