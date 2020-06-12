The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• John Ray Christian, 57, Aiken Court, Covington, aggravated stalking, violation of Family Violence order.
• Jamone Ikee Epps, 41, Armour Drive, Conyers, criminal damage to property - second degree, simple assault - FV.
• Phillecia Neshell Harrison, 25, Griffin Lane, Covington, aggravated assault, armed robbery.
• Dexter Lamar Jones Jr., 34, Cannon Street, Covington, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Anna Christine Kohlhass, 32, Cardinal Drive, Monticello, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, probation violation.
• Allie Marie Lockwood, 24, Woodcrest Drive, Covington, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property - second degree; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; possession of methamphetamine.
• Samuel John Miller, 23, Ga. Highway 162, Covington, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, reckless driving, speeding - 45 mph and over.
• Alexis Meleanus Mitchell, 22, Dinah Circle, Covington, affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving without headlights in the dark, false statements or writings, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brandon J. Olson, 31, Fox Chase, Covington, aggravated assault, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Matthew Isaac Parker, 22, Spring Street, Covington, probation violation.
• William Eugene Reagin, 30, Flat Rock Road, Oxford, driving while license suspended - second offense, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Cordia Faye Thompson, 20, Rockbridge Road, Conyers, display of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, drugs not in original container - M, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, hit and run, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Chaz Rayshawn Wittingham, 21, Leland Lane, McDonough, forgery - second degree - F, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Shameka Lovett Demps, 36, Silver Ridge Road, Covington, battery - FV, M.
• Tina Young Ready, 41, Ga. Highway 212, Covington, possession of methamphetamine.
• Vester Roberta Watson, 85, Marble Drive, Oxford, criminal trespass.
• Nyriek Khair Williams, 19, Browns Mill Ferry Road, Lithonia, forgery - second degree, F.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
