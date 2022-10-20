The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:
• Christopher Steven Carroll, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Niamonay Dean, 18, Old Salem Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jason lee Driver, 43, Salem Road, Covington; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Adam David Durden, 43, Meadows Drive, Loganville; failure to appear.
• Jarkel Drodrick Fanning, 31, Parkway Drive, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, hit and run, improper lane usage.
• Marlon Keith Franklin, 28, Day Drive, Duluth; failure to appear.
• Alton Gay, 44, Collier Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Tyron Darnell Green, 52, Bereckenwoods Drive, Rock Hill, S.C.; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Tiffany Dawn Hand, 44, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford; probation violation.
• Leigh Anne Hatfield, 50, Richardson Road, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Jaylen Maurice Heffernan, 21, Eastwood Forest, Covington; probation violation.
• Shikina Nakia Henderson, 46, Hendrix Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Ralph Michael Herring, 65, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Brittney Raye Hill, 25, Chester Piper Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jennifer Lynn Holcombe, 36, Chimney Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Donte’ D’Shone Hunte-Wilson, 31, High Brook Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Lee Edward Jefferson, 31, Tamalynn Trail, Covington; rape.
• Derrick Terrell Johnson, 31, Ashland Way, Kennesaw; probation violation.
• Christopher Martin Killingham, 57, Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta; driving without a valid license.
• Cecil Conell Lewis, 60, South Brown Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Melissa Leigh Loggins, 42, Ga. Highway 81 South, Covington; probation violation.
• Bayanna Mutahannah Montalvo, 37, Lynxs Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Fajr Alliyah-Anahjah Muhammad, 23, Harrison Circle, Covington; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ledarrius Demond Nelson, 27, Flatshore Road, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, battery.
• Crystal Laraine Nkwocha, 38, Falls Crossing, Covington; simple battery.
• Cameron Joshua Nunley, 25, Collingwood Landing, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Douglas Mark Parker, 36, Moss Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Vincent John Pellegrini, 45, Emerald Point Drive, Winder; probation violation.
• Dalton Leigh Reid, 20, Concord Road, Shady Dale; failure to appear, theft by shoplifting.
• Adrian Quenzarn Russell, 43, Homeless; criminal trespass.
• John Randall Sandry, 36, Pebble Creek Drive, Norcross; probation violation.
• Christopher Jermaine Taylor, 45, Riverbend Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Robby Demetrius Thomas, 44, Fawn Circle, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, false imprisonment.
• William Joseph Toath, 42, Pine Log Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Royrecia Anthony Walker, 27, Zack Street, Waynesboro; aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Stephen Christopher Adams, 29, Kristen Place, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Mark Wayne Britt Jr., 33, Second Street, Griffin; disorderly conduct.
• Dakippie Andre Brown, 46, North Dogwood Avenue, Social Circle; disorderly conduct.
• Leah Renee Calhoun, 43, Kirkland Court, Covington; reckless conduct.
• Jarone Fuqua Clay, 36, Staffordshire, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Ryan Lee Cook, 41, Bachelor Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Christopher Elijah Crawford, 20, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Danny Lee Criswell, 22, Ridge Way, Mansfield; failure to appear.
• Josiah Jokabe Cromity, 20, Balboa Court, Norcross; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Allan Fabricio Diaz-Palma, 27, Waterbury Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Marcus Maurice Gray, 36, Fairview Road, Covington; abandonment of a dead animal, aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Patrick Jerel Griffin, 34, Kestrel Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Darius Gerrard Hall, 48, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• David Dillon Hamilton, 29, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, speeding.
• Camron Lanier Hayes, 19, Stone Mountain Street, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, driving without a valid license.
• Carl Anthony Hepburn, 53, Oakwood Drive, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jacovin Niri Jackson, 19, Bede Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tanya Demetrice Lewis, 50, Equestrian Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Michael Terrill McGordon, 33, Carlton Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Kelli Nicole McMillin, 30, Lyda Sue Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jose Melendrez-Chavez, 19, Ga. Highway 77, Union Point; theft by shoplifting.
• Denia Irene Middleton, 35, Summerstone Trace, Austell; driving without a valid license, speeding, violation of family violence order.
• Rochelle Yvette Moore, 49, Mountain Lane, Covington; battery.
• Fredy Amilcar Perez, 17, Sycamore Street, Social Circle; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Dominique Ilena Rosenau, 32, Crabapple Ridge Drive, Oxford; simple battery.
• Joshua Brandon Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Elizabeth B. Showers-Lester, 37, Lake Rockaway Road, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Shannon Sharonne Silvery, 38, Timberlake Terrace, Covington; financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud.
• Alexis Lashay Stanley, 24, Johnson Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Aliyah Marie Terrell, 20, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Davion Yadi Thompson, 22, Woodfield Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Monteiro Tillman, 41, Forest Villa Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Richie Valdez Vazquez, 23, Piper Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Titus Demond Wood, 50, Upland Ridge, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Jason Renard Wooley, 40, Mission Pointe Lane, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
