The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Andrew Walter Collins Jr., 67, Wild Road, Monticello, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
• Lonnie Fields III, 45, Pine Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct, simple battery - FV.
• Nicholas Matthew Hall, 32, Blue Herin Drive, Monticello, entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony - 10 counts.
• Tyler Andrew Hall, 25, Veal Road, Covington, entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Brandon Sharada Sanders, 22, Wilshire Walk, theft by deception - F.
• Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34, Deans Bridge Road, Hepzibah, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property - M, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Rebbeca Kay Bales, 45, Deans Bridge Road, Hepzibah, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Nkrumah Ali Campbell, 47, Country Club Drive, Conyers, battery - FV, M.
• James Talmadge Davis III, 35, Belmont Way, battery.
• Jeremy Lee Davis, 30, Belmont Way, aggravated assault.
• William Zachary Moore, 33, West Bradford Court, disorderly conduct, simple batttery - FV.
• Deborah Mae Storm, 56, White Birch Drive, harassing phone calls, theft by taking - F.
• Fabian Orenthius Willis, 36, Chestnut Drive, criminal trespass - FV, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.