The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:
• Jeanette Renee Baines, 61, Clark Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Adrian Adonis Battle, 41, Star Road, Monticello; battery, criminal trespass.
• Brandon Kyle Bell, 37, Rolling Rock Road, Conley; probation violation.
• Vincent Andrew Bond, 30, Rumble Road, Forsyth; probation violation.
• Kara Tanesha Bowie, 29, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; probation violation.
• Otis John Bruce, 33, Wildwood Drive, Social Circle; failure to appear.
• John Ray Christian, 59, Aiken Court, Covington; aggravated stalking, parole violation.
• Chad Alexander Collins, 30, Parkway Trail, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Joshua Lee Cook, 30, Gum Creek Road, Oxford; DUI - drugs, no seat belts.
• Timothy Francis Debiew Sr., 61, Pine Ridge Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, aggressive driving.
• Kim O’neal Dennis, 49, Airport Road, Oxford; probation violation, battery.
• Shanquisha Breshaun-Tewon Dyer, 22, Spillers Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• William Timothy Gordon, 28, Folkstone Drive, McDonough; probation violation.
• Ellavette Romekia Harvey, 45, South Service Road, Austell; probation violation.
• Julia Hector, 72, Oakbrook Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Antoinette Monique Hill, 31, Cheyenne Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Michael Thomas Kary, 47, Roscoe Davis Road, Monroe; probation violation.
• Kristen Sean Kiser, 42, Beaver Road, Loganville; probation violation.
• Tyrell Khiry Lee, 32, Boulder Chase Court, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Felix Graham Liles, 49, Brookdale Drive, Dublin; probation violation.
• Sebastian Dezmon McLaughlin, 21, Melanie Drive, Atlanta; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Leonard Lewis Meeks, 47, Maynard Circle, Gainesville; probation violation.
• Tyler Jacob Morgan, 35, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; probation violation.
• James Jerome Perry, 65, Pineglen Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Terrance Sargent, 49, Mimosa Road, Covington; cruelty to animals.
• Caress Marisi’e Sheffield, 35, Bemont Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Sierra Chantele Stokeling, 28, Sunflower Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Michael Anthony Tucker, 27, Navaho Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Kiron Bernard Turner, 50, Wynfield Drive, Porterdale; simple battery - two counts.
• Matthew Bruce Burley, 42, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Don Joseph Jake Campbell, 32, Amaryllis Drive, Wilmington, N.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Jose Martinez Chavez, 30, Patterson Avenue, Henirco, Va.; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Jorge Luis Colmam Walo, 42, Lover Lane, Covington; certificate of registration/replacement of lost registration certificate, display of license plates, driving without a valid license, open container.
• Jon Patrick Michael Floyd, 42, Carver Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• La’Diamond Monae Freeman, 20, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; cruelty to children, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Najee Shadeke Gillespie-Kennedy, 28, Ridge Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Jake Riley Gilmore, 20, Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, simple assault.
• Michael Jerrod Gilstrap, 52, Sunflower Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Christina Nicole Grandison, 27, Ridge Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Markcuz Anthony Harris, 41, Allen Memorial Drive, Milledgeville; abandonment of dependent child - two counts.
• Kelli Lindsay Helderbrand, 32, Magnolia Heights, Covington; failure to appear, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Michael Scott Hooks, 52, Cornerstone Drive, Brunswick; theft by shoplifting.
• Sarah Joevonda Jorge, 35, Johnson Drive, Covington; battery.
• Christopher Collin McKoy, 30, Anglea Lane, Lithonia; no proof of insurance, simple battery.
• Rosaline Patrice Moody, 56, Avalon Way, Riverdale; driver to use due care/proper use of mobile telephone/radio, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Tristen Allen Payne, 26, Mayfair Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on wrong side of roadway.
• Claynaya Lashun Phillips, 29, Bristol Way, Lithonia; battery.
• Jeanna Marie Powers, 39, Turner Lake Road, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Miranda Nicole Sargent, 26, Salem Way, Covington; simple battery.
• Warren Keith Seabrook, 58, Bunting Place, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Clifton, Curtis Spann, 47, Lark Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Chazz Derrance Tanner, 24, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, duty to report accident resulting in injury/death/damage, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current license plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Zharia Shamelle Thrasher, 19, Clover Valley, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Trey Allen Wilkey, 27, Walnut Street, Porterdale; following too closely, hit and run.
• Ronnie Louis Williams, 60, Penor Street, Madison; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Shakeisha Lashon Womble, 29, Covington Bypass Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
Recommended for you
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.