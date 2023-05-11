The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from May 3 to May 9:
• Caleb Edwards Allen, 24, Homestead Way, Covington; battery.
• Johnquez Devonte Barnes, 31, Long Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• David Leon Black Jr., 53, Campbell Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Gary Bernard Brantley, 26, Avery Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Kieontae Kesean Carter, 18, homeless; child molestation - victim is 14 but less than 16 and offender is 18 or younger, probation violation, statutory rape, theft by taking.
• John Lang Castro, 56, homeless; financial transaction card theft - four counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft of lost/mislaid property.
• Pierre Lashawn Cineus, 29, Lakeview Court, Austell; probation violation.
• Clarence Clark, 63, Spring Valley, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Rebecca Rhalline Colas, 18, McCalla Road, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
• Tiffani Lesean Dillard, 32, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Marcus Lynn Donaldson, 49, Woodstone Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Eddie Andrew Fuller, 37, Red Oak Court, Monroe; failure to appear, manufacture/possessing/etc. explosive device.
• Gerard Leonard Grace, 57, Melody Lane, Decatur; aggravated assault.
• Alphonso Lorenzo Howard, 32, Dellwood Place, Decatur; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Yusuf King, 49, 20th Street, Birmingham, Ala.; criminal trespass.
• Margie Lynette Love, 35, Meadow Road, Newborn; aggravated assault, home invasion, murder.
• Shanica Hiyawnna Lynn, 29, Perry Boulevard, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Anthony Drew McAlister, 38, McCalla Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Anthony Alexander McDonald, 18, Miller Road, Covington; aggravated assault, home invasion, murder.
• Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 22, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Terry Lasharn Milliner II, 33, Southgate Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Christopher Eric Paster, 30, Patrol, Forsyth; public indecency.
• George Michael Patterson, 33, Rainbow Shelter, Covington; probation violation.
• Mark Douglas Smith, 59, Homeless; aggravated assault, battery, terroristic threats and acts, violation of TPO.
• Antonio Dereck Somerset Jr., 27, Sombrero Way, Atlanta; probation violation.
• David Hezekiah Stokes, 27, Cornwall Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Angel Jare Abrego-Puebla, 17, Butler Bridge Road, Covington; carrying weapon in school safety zone, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute drugs.
• Kimberly Morgan Anderson, 39, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; deposit account fraud, failure to appear.
• Nicholas Samuel Barajas, 33, Plaza Drive, Monroe; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Sallie Iyesha Bell, 31, Stewart Hollow Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, turing movements.
• Brianna Danielle Brinson, 19, Morris Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance.
• Daniel James Campbell, 48, Berkshire Drive, Covington; affray, disorderly conduct.
• Derek Ryan Claborn, 38, West Sycamore Court, Covington; affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked, registration and license requirements.
• Jade Quansha Collier, 26, Elliott Circle, Union Point; driving while license suspended or revoked, turning movements.
• Walter Anthony Collins Jr., 24, Picadilly Court, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Wanda Denise Conner, 56, Albridge Road, Monticello; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Travis Cordell Cullins, 44, Morris Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Quardarius Jonathan Duhart, 36, Windy Hill, Marietta; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Darica Jermesia Earl, 26, Habitat Circle, Decatur; forgery, fraudulent drivers license/indentification, theft by deception.
• Briana May Fenner, 22, West Palmetto Street, Porterdale; theft by shoplifting.
• Styles Christopher Gann, 19, E. Chester Circle, Covington; disrupting public school, loitering upon school premises or school safety zone.
• Marcus Clay Glover, 30, Princeton Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Eric Sherrod Harris, 56, Wehunt Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Quintavius Timon Hill, 22, Oakview Drive, Carrollton; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence.
• Elisha Dean Holloway, 17, Thrash Street, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Robert lee Johnson Jr., 54, Berkshire Drive, Covington; affray, disorderly conduct.
• Kaylee Cathrine Jones, 29, Anderson Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Arturo Escobar Lopez, 58, S. Main Street, Porterdale; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license.
• Daezia Nichole Lovelace-Byrd, 25, Creek Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Wetonia Lynne Maddox, 55, Godfrey Street, Oxford; aggravated assault, false imprisonment.
• Daniel Alberto Mendoza, 28, Kings Forest Drive, Conyers; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol.
• Jakeia Breanna Morgan, 25, Clark Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, signasl by hand and arm or signal lamps, false report of a crime.
• Diamond De’Adrian Norman, 25, Holmes Court, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• Tioni Christina Parker, 18, Mote Circle, Covington; theft of lot or mislaid property.
• Dustin Michael Peddle, 25, Coan Drive, Locust Grove; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no seat belts.
• Quanteria Shunte Petty, 19, Pine Circle, Social Circle; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Robert Vincent Phillips Jr., 43, Cimmaron Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Michelle Denise Secrest, 39, Cimmamon Court, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Antarius Jarmal Smith, 24, Ga. Highway 83, Monticello; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Dalton Nathaniel Stinnett, 18, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Alexander Craig Tomberlin, 24, Quail Valley Road, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tempestt Evian-Arrielle Wallace, 32, Washington Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Ethan Josiah Williams, 17, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; possession of alcohol by minor.
• Larry Douglas-Brandon Williams, 39, Conyers Street, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Ta’Mariah Breyon Williams, 17, City Pond Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Tony Markevius Wilson, 31, Turner Lake Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Nathan Young, 41, Julia Ann Lane, Covington; battery.
