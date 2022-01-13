Newton Jail.jpg

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:

• Clevan Aguilar Jr., 36, Westview Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, cruelty to children, battery, failure to appear, probation violation.

• Amber Nicole Crowder, 38, Capes Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful conduct during 911 call.

• Jason Brent Hand, 34, Centennial Road, Rutledge; probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.

• Alvia Faith Harrison, 38, Bryant Road, Monroe; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property.

• Kentrell Demetrius Shy, 17, Cecelia St., Covington; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.

• Johnny Webb Jr., 57, Ivory Street, Covington; battery.

• Dedrick O’Neal Belcher, 31, Mountain View Drive, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; stop signs and yield signs.

• Charles Pete Cummings, 69, Pettigrew Road, Milledgeville; child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape.

• Travis Demarius Grier, 38, Lower River Road, Covington; simple battery.

• Kelli Nicole Hodges, 39, Maiden Lane, Sparta; possession of methamphetamine.

• Michael Terry McCoy, 58, Prosser Road, Milledgeville; theft by receiving stolen property.

• April Denise Richard, 33, Holmes Court, Covington; theft by taking.

• Ronald Leon Seabrooks, 51, Sampson Court, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.

