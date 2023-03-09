The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for March 1 - March 7:
• Mark Alan Ambrose, 54, Millbrook Lane, MacClesfield, N.C.; failure to appear.
• Nukemar Ansell Batten, 26, Kiwi Court, Monticello; probation violation.
• Anthony Andrew Branch-Aberdeen, 31, Old Covington Road, Conyers; probation violation, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Nicholas Dijion Cammon, 28, Jackson ID, Jackson; probation violation.
• Martell Gawain Christian, 32, Pucket Bridge, Covington; simple battery.
• Tamekia Ladeen Clarke, 23, Hillcrest Avenue, Macon; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Steven Robert Dabney, 28, Rockingham Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Terry Don Damron, 56, Peachtree Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Damian Kendale Dukes, 33, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, probation violation, spotlights/foglights and auxiliary lights permitted.
• Brielle Rose Freeman, 18, Hazennut Court, Covington; possession of a Schedule Iv controlled substance.
• Quinasia Unique Grace, 29, Lakeside Trail, Cumming; failure to appear.
• Lisa Linette Greenlee, 56, Hillside Village Drive, Atlanta; battery.
• Wakenya Sanders Harris, 39, W. Shadburn Avenue, Buford; probation violation.
• Casha Chanterika Henderson, 33, Browns Mill Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Tammy Louise Hughes, 51, Brookshire Pass, Covington; probation violation.
• Edwin Maceo Johnson, 36, Dunning Keep, Covington; criminal damage to property, cruelty to children.
• Emmanuel Ahmad Kassim, 18, Heritage Way, Covington; battery.
• William Ray Lane, 47, Granite Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jayde Marteoni Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• John Michael Lopez, 39, Grey Wolf Lane, Covington; aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct, interference with government property, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance, reckless conduct, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Cordell Donte Marks, 36, Fifth Avenue, Covington; probation violation.
• Jacob Layne McDonald, 32, Cypress Lane, Stockbridge; possession of methamphetamine.
• Kiana Nichelle Mullins, 28, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; probation violation.
• Jack Orval Pederson Jr., 37, Guill Street, Thomson; probation violation.
• Nicholas Dale Pierce, 40, Millcrest Drive, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude police, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, no seat belts, stalking, too fast for conditions.
• Brandon Paul Pittman, 36, Jim Hester Road, LaGrange; parole violation.
• Timothy Bernard Sims, 59, Whites Mill Lane, Decatur; brake lights and turn signals required, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Gary Ray Slone, 44, Walnut Street, Porterdale; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Patricia Marylin Smith, 57, Mote Road, Covington; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
• Rachel Lynn Vawter, 48, Helen Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, turning movements.
• Robin Lynn Walker Jr., 39, Rober Earle Drive, Seneca, S.C.; driving without a valid license.
• Lauryn Elizabeth Wheeler, 18, Bonnies Way, Jenkinsburg; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Tony O’Neal White, 48, homeless; probation violation.
• Kobe Michael Ancrum, 26, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; failure to sign, open container, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Zechariah Anderson, 17, Hunters Keep, Covington; simple battery.
• Kiley Elizabeth Barnes, 44, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
• Anthony Wade Barrow, 52, Gum Creek Road, Oxford; failure to appear, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Roland Brently Beatty, 44, Highway 61, Villa Rica; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Sherida Nicole Blackman, 41, Oak Hill Road, Covington; no proof of insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Angela Maria Bogan, 52, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; false report of a crime.
• John Dexter Boling, 57, Ashland Farm Road, Oxford; penalty for failure to appear.
• James Larry Bowen, 51, Bethany Church Road, Snellville; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, expired drivers license, following too closely.
• Jennifer Elise Brooks, 48, Stoneview Drive, Covington; battery.
• Sharmeka LaShawn Brooks, 28, Gresham Avenue, Atlanta; conspiracy to commit a crime, identity theft fraud.
• Jaiden Ramon Davis, 17, Stone Creek Way, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Aidan Taft Gibson, 20, Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.; speeding.
• Miranda Chantae Gray, 25, Meadowbrook Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Kasey Breana Len Heath, 23, Taylor Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Harvey lee Jones, 34, Palmer Road, Lithonia; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jessica Chiquita King, 37, Airport Road, Oxford; battery, criminal trespass.
• Debra Yvonne Lackey, 59, Dylan Court, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - drugs.
• Dominique Sally Lewis, 36, Clarinbridge Parkway, Kennesaw; conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft fraud.
• Cameron Louis, 18, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts relating to tobacco products.
• Raymond Henri Nunn Jr., 40, Centennial Road, Rutledge; probation violation.
• Bernice Reid, 64, Social Circle Road, Social Circle; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• April Larissa Smith, 31, Bob O Link Drive, Monticello; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Sergio Bladimir Sorto-Amaya, 25, Alcovy Road, Covington; certificate of registration, driving without a valid license.
• Carlos David Valecillos-Avila, 18, Hampton Square Drive, Lawrenceville; driving without a valid license.
• Roderick Orlandez Walker, 23, Yates Road, Atlanta; theft by conversion.
• David Maurice Ware Jr., 33, Flowers Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
