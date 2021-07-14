The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Donald Ray Allen, 38, Ga. Highway 19, Zebulon, probation violation.
• Jahmeek Desire Bennett, 19, Wellington Ridge Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Quadacious Mykia Blackwell, 20, Ga. Highway 205, Covington; battery.
• Delbert Kent Boyd, 38, homeless; probation violation.
• Kali Rose Burkett, 31, Kathy Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Phillip Thomas Cartledge, 46, Hancock Road, Social Circle; disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - Drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane usage, littering highway, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, passing on shoulder of the road, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, speeding, driving on wrong side of road, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Lisa Rachel Chambers, 38, Railside Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• William Anthony Cutts, 53, Channing Cope Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Brad Alan Davis, 40, Dove Landing, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Marchelus Latrell Dennis, 30, Oak Hill Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, serious injury by interference with official traffic control device, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to use correct signal, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kimberly Joy Digh, 47, Country Club Road, Dublin; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Justin Casey Driver, 28, Spring Creek Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Dean Gordon Duffee, 55, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tommie Lee Dunn, 55, Long Piney Road, Mansfield, theft by taking.
• Mekhi Zahmeir Fisher, 18, Pamela Drive, Conyers, probation violation.
• James Morgan Fuqua Jr., 35, Old Monticello Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident, failure to yield right of way, hit and run.
• John Joseph Furtney, 57, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Michael Jalani Harris, 21, Millstone Manor, Conyers; criminal use of article with altered ID mark, driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Henry James Heard, 56, Mt. Zion Old Cemetery, Loganville, probation violation.
• Courtney Michelle Howse, 27, Carter Road, Decatur; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Carlita Nicole Hudson, 42, Archdale Drive, Charlotte, N.C.; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Leon Hunter, 62, Green Acres Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Juwan Ericas Leslie, 39, Bebble Boulevard, Covington; improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Trevone Antonio Love, 39, Nature Trail, Covington; terrorist threats and acts.
• Matthew Alan Mahaffey, 37, Crosscreek Trail, Conyers, probation violation.
• Dominic Anthony McRae, 19, Fieldcrest Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Mikale Queon Mitchell, 26, Morris Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Kareem Orlando Sanders, 45, Kyle Court, Rex; probation violation.
• James William Senter, 28, Nixon Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Thomas Edward Shelton, 59, Old Concord Drive, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Travis Austin Shumake, 22, City Pond Road, Covington; parole violation.
• Dymond Elizabeth Simmons-Settles, 19, Fieldstone View Lane, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Luther Clark Smith, 57, West Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving on suspended, cancelled or revoked retistration, no proof of insurance, probation violation.
• David Allen Snellgrove, 30, Fairway Trail, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Robert Spencer Stapp, 41, Ga. Highway 81 South, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Zakee Dee Stewart, 38, Harvey Avenue, Covington; aggravated stalking, battery, false imprisonment, theft by taking.
• Julie Marcelle Toath, 42, First Street, Covington; financial transaction card fraud, identity fraud.
• Maxine Roberta Tolen, 51, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Trevious Tyrell Triplett, 26, South River Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Darien Jacquez Walker, 18 Colser, Covington; battery - two counts.
• Jimmie Lee Watson, 38, Michael Road, Monroe; probation violation.
• Fitz Kenny William, 30, Wrightsboro Road, Augusta; aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or atttempt to commit crime.
• Markettequis Lamont Williams, 28, Bramble Bush Trail, Covingtonn; parole violation.
• Myra Ione Anderson, 59, Syracuse Lane, Covington; affray.
• Shennon Dian Armstead, 50, Brandy Shoals Drive, Covington; simple assault.
• Janayla Aunice Callaway, 22, Woodland Ridge Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Bobby Ray Chambers III, 22, Little Road, Milledgeville; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, reckless conduct.
• Aubry Daniel Crawford, 35, Heritage Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident, failure to yield right of way, hit and run.
• Racheal Briana Crutchfield, 24, Carroll Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Coressa Dominique Daggs-Armstead, 22, Brandy Shoals Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Tonnee Davis, 29, Chanterelle Drive, Stone Mountain; disorderly conduct.
• Collin James Fisher, 19, Westport Lane, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Gerardo Abraham Gonzalez, 26, Airpool Road, Vidalia; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Yves Trovell Johnson, 59, West Street, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Willie Lee Jones, 73, Ellis Trail, Covington; reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Cobham B. Afeni McNeely, 50, Syracuse Lane, Covington; affray.
• Courtney Michele Rice, 25, Tall Oak Circle, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Brandon Michael Salls, 41, Lonesome Pine Trail, Wilton, N.Y.; public drunk.
• Caitlyn Claudia Sanford, 23, Holly Creek Drive, Covington; financial transaction card fraud, theft by shoplifting.
• Shay Palmer Shelton, 49, Channing Cope Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Edwin Gustavas Williams, 60, Green Acres Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Jaylen. R.C. Williams, 20, Claremont Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage, possession of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts.
• Amin Abdullah Ya-sin, 19, Jericho Drive, Covington; affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.