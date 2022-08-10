The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for the period of Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2022:
• Ernest Labart Adams, 52, Edward Drive, Temple, theft by conversion, theft by taking.
• Ashley Norine Baird, 35, Oconee Court, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Michael Dumas Banks, 37, Brook Mark Drive, Toledo, Ohio; probation violation.
• Michael James Bean, 33, Oak Branch Way, Loganville; parole violation.
• Deontae Marquail Butts, 28, N. Columbia Street, Milledgeville; aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency or dependence of a minor, entering auto, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of highway, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Danny Vincent Clark, 57, Windsong Drive, Covington; cruelty to children, failure to appear, probation violation, simple battery.
• Jovaine Clark, 26, homeless; aggravated assault.
• Rachel Marie Crane, 36, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Miles Julian Griggs, 23, Gray Fox Lane, Orlando, Fla.; terroristic threats and acts.
• Juan Ashton Hernandez, 17, Stone Ridge Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, entering auto, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of roadway, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of pistol by person under 18.
• Tanya Lonita Housworth, 56, Birch Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts.
• Gregory Lamar McMullen, 58, Laurel Way, Covington; parole violation.
• David Matthew Rodman, 33, Palmetto Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Khalil Austell Shabazz, 25, Hill Street, Covington; aggravated battery.
• Robert Charles Shirling Jr., 48, Camp Drive, Dahlonega; probation violation.
• Amarion LaShawn Simmons, 18, North Columbia Street, Milledgeville; aggravated assault, entering auto, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by taking, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, unauthorized discharge of firearms with 50 yards of highway.
• Rufus Alexander Stevenson, 52, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
• Tyrek Kadee Ajahne Tyson, 21, Kirkland Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Eugene Wade Jr., 17, Ivy Street, Porterdale; criminal trespass, entering auto, loitering or prowling.
• Gerald Craig Weatherford, 35, Ga. Highway 142, Newborn; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, probation violation, suspended/revoked/cancelled registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Lloyd Donald Whitley, 67, Independence Court, Winder; aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation - two counts, criminal attempt to commit a felony - two counts, cruelty to children - two counts, enticing a child for indecent purposes - two counts, sexual battery against a child under 16 - two counts, solicitation of sodomy under 18 years of age.
• John Philip Borges, 42, New Hope Church Road, Loganville; harassing phone calls.
• Scott Paul Bramlett, 42, Rockmart Road, Villa Rica; DUI - alcohol, open container, speeding.
• Lashonda Diane Brown, 40, Fox Glove Drive, Covington; cruelty to children.
• Marlon Booshar Collier, 31, Wellington Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol less safe, stopping/standing/parking prohibited on roadway.
• Kasheaba Nicole Gordon, 34, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford; battery, criminal trespass.
• Shawn O’Bryant Hill, 38, Clarkson Road, Hopkins, S.C.; violation of temporary protective order.
• Linda Aikens Jackson, 55, Hillside Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, obstructing an intersection, open container, tires requirement.
• Dimitri Anthony March, 24, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Malik Javonte Antwan Sanders, 26, Wisteria Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Jamiee Marie Sartor, 27, Mountain Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Lashariah Garnette Tsegai, 22, Hazel Street, Porterdale; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Denisha Monet Vorise, 28, Austin Terrace, Covington; financial transaction card fraud.
• Don Kenneth Yother, 63, Jill Lane, Covington; contempt of court, disorderly conduct.
• Khriston Tyler Young, 24, Hazel Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, failure to appear.
Recommended for you
Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.