The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Chad Ayden Allen, 17, Oaks Landing, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - M; following too closely; hit and run; theft by taking - F.
• Quadacious Mykia Blackwell, 19, Mills Drive, Covington; battery.
• Bobby Clifton Bradley Jr., 37, Continental Colony, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Brittney Leann Brooks, 30, Begonia Lane, Ringgold; theft by conversion - F.
• Justin Jerrod Burnham, 27, Harris Drive, Fort Valley; battery.
• Eddie Joseph Chavarria, 33, homeless; probation violation.
• Chelsey Raschelle Davis, 30, Ga. Highway 56, Lyons; criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Christopher James Few, 27, Peachtree Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Brandon Dale Fox, 30, homeless; child support, possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Charles Wesley Gaither Jr., 58, Stoneham Court, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Ernest Lamar Graves, 57, Glynnshire Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Michelle Lee Hamilton, 39, Country Creek Road, Newborn; possession and use of drug-related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Calvin Lee Harvard, 28, South Pine Street, Mansfield; tampering with evidence - F; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Jeremy Dion Henderson, 33, Johnson Drive, Covington; criminal trespass; probation violation.
• Damon Glenn Howell, 48, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; battery - FV, M; cruelty to children - first degree.
• Jacob Leon Jones, 40, Ga. Highway 11, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Latasha Keyonna Jones, 35, Clark Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Jahsheniqe Celia Letang, 18, Drake Manor, Austell; armed robbery.
• Cecil Conell Lewis, 59, South Brown Street, Covington; simple battery - FV; parole violation.
• Demetris Roshuan Marshall, 45, Carroll Street, Covington; parole violation.
• Christi Nicole Morgan, 28, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to appear; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; probation violation.
• Marie Paul Roldine Pierre, 28, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• James Fredrick Snyder, 58, Ivey Court, Braselton; probation violation.
• Taylor Sheree Stagemeyer, 18, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Latarus Laqon Stanley, 30, Salem Chase Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Paul Martin Stephens, 51, Cambridge Way, Covington; battery - FV, M; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; simple battery.
• Treyvorius Lamarian Stodghill, 21, Petty Street, Covington; armed robbery, probation violation.
• Jacob Harrison Swain, 32, Alexander Road, Atlanta; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; no seat belts; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; unlawful purchase/possession 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• Mitchell Garrett Wilbanks, 33, Ivy Street, Poroterdale; criminal trespass - FV; probation violation.
• Brandon Alexander Womack, 40, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; probation violation.
• William Matthew Womack, 39, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; parole violation.
• Tyrell Jaquad Wright, 25, Stephens Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua Brandon Alford, 19, Valley Court, Covington; affray; criminal trespass - FV; simple battery - FV.
• Qunisha Monae Beale, 25, Edmonson Pike, Nashville, Tenn.; driving without a valid license - M; no proof of insurance; operation of vehicle without current plate; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Peter Joseph Benkoski, 62, Hawkins Academy Road, Social Circle; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Christopher Stephen Clark Jr., 23, Patterson Way, Covington; battery.
• Jennifer Shuntee Cooper, 39, Johnson Drive, Covington; false report of a crime; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Jenny Lynn Goodroe, 34, Clairmont North, Brookhaven; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; open container; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jerry lee Gray, 56, Moore Street, Oxford, battery.
• Noah George Hutchings, 19, Meadow Lark Drive, McDonough; DUI - alcohol; furnishing to purchase or possession by persons is 21; reckless driving; speeding; suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Mason Carter Johnston, 17, Floyd Street, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Cody Anthony Maduros, 36; Access Road, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Dequjuanta Contrell Mathews, 31, Nixon Circle, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Montrease Michelle McLaurin, 22, Edmunson Pike, Nashville, Tenn.; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Octavia Victoria Ross, 37, Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Road, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Kenneth Anthony Thurman, 57, Norris Drive, Monticello; public drunkenness.
• Douglas Daniel Turner, 60, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; criminal damage to property - second degree.
• Danny Ray Williams, 20, Apple Orchard Lane, Covington; criminal trespass; stalking - M.
• Roosevelt Williams, 80, Shenandoah Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol; open container.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
