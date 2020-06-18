The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Delbert Kent Boyd, 37, Homeless, probation violation.
• Marshaun Charte Boyd, 35, Pinecreek Road, Forest Park, abandonment of dependent child - M.
• Donte Davonlee Brown, 20, Dorothy Lane, Covington, battery - FV, M; false imprisonment; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Cederic Jerome Kee, 34, Lakeridge Circle, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
• Larry O’Neal Thrasher, 44, Whitehead Drive, Covington, battery - FV, M; parole violation.
• Chanel Monique Valentine, 33, Kirkland Road, Covington, aggravated assault - FV.
• Corey LeVonte Weaver, 20, High Ridge Road, Covington, simple battery - two counts.
• Aundray Antonio Copeland, 43, Lakevie Trail, Covington, battery - FV, M.
• Deshaun Gregory Kizer, 29, Avery Street, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Maurice Leon Wiggins, 31, Spring Lake Circle, Morrow, terroristic threats and acts - M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
