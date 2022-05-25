The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole May 18 - 24, 2022:
• Adam Lawrence Baker, 43, Sixth Avenue, Mansfield; battery, cruelty to children.
• Michael Anthony Baynes, 54, Emory Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Nicholas Sinclair Bolton, 36, Logans Run, Covington; parole violation.
• Delbert Kent Boyd, 39, Homeless; probation violation.
• Michael Bernard Brooks, 64, Holland Drive, Snellville; probation violation.
• Jerrell Clint Calhoun, 53, Macedonia Court, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Regina Sheray Dollen, 36, Dairyland Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Bruce Dwayne Doss, 53, Gimble Court, Athens; failure to appear.
• Dominiq D’Chauna Gaston, 26, Hunters Ridge Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Brandon Allen Gay, 40, Woodfern Drive, Marietta; failure to appear.
• Nicholas Ryan Gay, 28, G.W. Carver Drive, Monroe; probation violation.
• Clarence Darnell Glover, 46, homeless; criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Stacey Renee Haymore, 45, Old Mill Road, Rutledge; probation violation.
• Quintonio Demon Head, 43, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officers.
• Keith Larnard Huff, 54, Lynfield Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jaquevious Marquez Jeff, 22, Shenandoah Drive, Covington; cruelty to children, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Jason Bradley Klinger, 37, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
• Draven Tyler Lindsey McGreevy, 17, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; simple battery.
• Malcolm Arsenio Melchor, 32, Hidden Branch Way, Covington; cruelty to children, public indecency, willful obstruction of law enforcment.
• Joseph Evan Morris, 45, Dickson Road, Rutledge; battery.
• Lonnie O’neal Norman, 50, Newborn Road, Mansfield; driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to law enforcement, no proof of insurance, probation violation, suspended/revoked/cancelled registration.
• Destiny Marie Oliver, 20, Old Concord Drive, Covington; battery.
• Quinta Kelwin Parker, 45, Lackey Street, Covington; battery.
• Diann Patricia Parris, 49, homeless; theft by shoplifting.
• Oshane Welfred Powell, 33, Lake Terrace, McDonough; probation violation.
• Jeremy Bryan Robinson, 37, Woodhaven Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
• Vanessa Kay Seagraves, 37, Sycamore Street, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Waymon Earl Sellers, 63, homeless; probation violation.
• Melanie Cheryl Skelton, 47, Poplar Springs Church, Eastman; probation violation.
• Monica Smith, 47, homeless; burglary, criminal damage to property.
• Christopher Demetrius Stodghill, 45, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; probation violation.
• Jean Marie Tucker, 54, Elm Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Madison Mary Tyler, 25, Bear Creek Point, Mansfield; failure to appear.
• Jesse James White, 41, Hazel Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Khriston Tyler Young, 23, Scenic Brook Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Irma Yesenia Aquilar, 44, Brookhaven Drive, Covington; driving without valid license, no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Samantha Kelley Ashworth, 32, County Road 213, Mansfield; interference with custody.
• Marketa Nicole Avery, 35, Second Avenue, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property stolen out of state.
• Brianna Maree Black, 29, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, open container.
• Michael Drake Boree, 35, Harlin Court, Covington; simple assault.
• Adam Edward Caldwell, 39, Anderson Avenue, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Leah Elizabeth Davis, 44, Country Creek Road, Newborn; failure to appear.
• Wanya Shante Davis, 23, Silver Willow Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Brandon Dakota Egnor, 27, Lazy lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Timothy Churwudi Eze Jr., 32, Hummingbird Street, Monticello; battery.
• Mitchell Edward Friel, 18, Barber Road, Covington; impersonating a public officer or employee.
• Kyilann Quinterius Frierson, 21, Oak Meadows Place, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Phillip Stanley Fuller, 66, Cowan Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Gerardo Ramirez Gonzalez, 35, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license.
• Ronnie Dale Huff, 37, Creekstone Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Patricia Ann Johnson, 68, Pineview Drive, Covington; affray.
• Ashley Heath Larrimore, 28, Ga. Highway 213, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, stop signs and yield signs.
• Ashley Nicole McCullum, 20, Stewart Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Nazir Talib Moore, 23, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container.
• Arthur Lehman Owens, 76, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; public drunk.
• Anyira Raposo, 34, Fontaine Circle, Decatur; criminal trespass, public drunk.
• Dalton Keigh Reid, 20, Concord Road, Shady Dale; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Josiah Jamaal Robinson, 20, Plantation Trace, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Laticia Lashawn Ross, 27, Waterford Road, Covington; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration.
• William Charles Seybold, 45, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Brandon James Stagemeyer, 22, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Myles Richard Tyler Starr, 26, Wood Hollow Court, Conyers; DUI - less safe, improper lane usage.
• Chinwe Nneka Umunna, 21, East Sumter Way, Eatonton; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Fredy Anibal Vicente-Mendoza, 35, Shallowford Road, Atlanta; criminal damage to property.
• Casey Michael Wages, 31, Tanyard Court, Newborn; probation violation.
