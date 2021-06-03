The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Wilson Lamar Allen, 30, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jessica Martina Beckford, 29, Maxie Court, Porterdale; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jerome Braylock, 34, Lakeside Terrace, Covington; hold for parole.
• Luke Scott Brown, 27, Trotters Walk, Covington; criminal damage to property, simple assault, simple battery against police officer, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• William Blaine Davis, 31, Melton Road, Winterville; probation violation.
• Robert Allen Delong, 34, homeless; aggravated assault, burglary.
• Eddie Wade Dyer, 56, Blackwell Street, Covington; simple battery.
• Shakiyah D’Shauna Edwards, 29, Heaton Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Melinda Faye Farr, 52, Bruce Lane, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Michael Lamar Gilstrap, 51, Heritage Way, Acworth; affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, speeding.
• Marcus Drew Golson, 50, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Travis Theobe Hardeman, 31, homeless; probation violation.
• Gregory Blake Hawkins, 32, Conley Ditch Road, Covington; giving false name, address or birthdate; no seat belts; speeding.
• Heager Levoyd Hill, 54, homeless; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Benjamin Todd Hynum, 38, North Johnson Street, Newborn; battery.
• Tony Perez Jenkins, 34, Sigman Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Michael DeAaron Lee, 26, Greenville Northwest, Aiken, S.C.; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, speeding.
• Daneil Marquel Mallory, 47, Stephens Street, Greensboro; aggravated assault, robbery, theft by taking.
• Clarence Purnell Manley, 52, Collier Street, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Lesley Hope Maurer, 40, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children.
• Navi Lamarr Merrell, 21, Greenway Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Derek Brandon Poteet, 29, McGiboney Road, Covington; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Avery Namir Sims, 28, Aerial Drive, Stockbridge; improper lane usage; receipt, possesesion or transport of firearm by a convicted felon; suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• Hunter Cole Smith, 20, Pickett Bridge Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Brandi Nicole Solomon, 30, Spring Valley Way, Covington; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct, simple battery.
• Kenneth Lanier Strong, 53, Oxford Road, Oxford; aggravated child molestation - two counts aggravated sodomy - three counts; child molestation; probation violation.
• Josiah Jay Taylor, 30, Hephzibah McBean Road, Hephzibah; speeding.
• Sheree Lynn Thompson, 31, North Herring Street, Covington; no brake lights, no proof of insurance, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Bobby Cameron Wilson, 33, Springfield, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Raul Alvarez, 33, Palace Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence - two counts, speeding.
• Robert William Bachman, 37, Allison Court, Lake Worth, Fla.; disorderly conduct/public drunk.
• Sameria Raquel Bartley, 21, Haralson Mill Road, Conyer; theft by deception.
• Gregory Stephen Burke, 60, Old McDonough Highway, Conyers; theft by deception.
• Tyquwance D’Shaun Cooper, 17, Nixon Circle, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Lennoris Culbreath, 35, Lakeside Villa Drive, Hampton; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Cameron Tyrell Davis, 18, Old Concord Drive, Covington; robbery by sudden snatch.
• Danny Huff, 59, Arlington Drive, Covington; disorderly/public drunk, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement.
• William Nathaniel Jowers, 23, Macedonia Church Road, Oxford; theft by shoplifting.
• Timothy Lydell Key Jr., 38, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; failure to register as sex offender.
• Randy Love McClendon, 41, Emory Way, Oxford; cruelty to children, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Jesus Omar Reyes, 20, Access Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Jerald Thomas Roberts, 24, Robin Hood Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Demetrius Demond Roman, 41, Summer Lane Drive, Atlanta; theft by conversion.
• Timothy Michael Savoy, 32, Fairlane Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Dykeem Lynn Watson, 28, Mount Moriah, Auburn; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by taking.
• Justin Allen Whitmer, 42, Parr Farm Road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement, willful obstructio of law enforcement by use of threats or violence.
• Larry Leon Wilson, 32, Leafstone Drive, Lithonia; battery, cruelty to children.
