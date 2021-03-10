The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
Anthony Duane Anderson Jr.♦ , 17, Riverstone Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts — M.
William Clay Barrett♦ , 49, homeless; parole violation.
Matthew Thomas Bartmess♦ , 42, Floyd Street, Covington; DUI- alcohol, homicide by vehicle — first degree; improper lane usage, probation violation.
Keyonest Rontae Brown♦ , 39, Venetta Place, Atlanta; probation violation.
Cody Lee Burns♦ , 32, West Lake Drive, Oxford; probation violation.
Larry Granger Christmas♦ , 36, Bostwick Highway, Bostwick; probation violation, escape — F.
Shaguye Jamon Colbert♦ , 46, Harmony Place, Covington; battery — FV, M.
Joshua Alexander Collins♦ , 27, Snipe Court, Monticello; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Amanda Lynn Craton♦ , 28, David Road, Hampton; failure to appear — M; giving false name, address or birthday; hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal; identity theft fraud; obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Jed Dasher♦ , 39, Brannen Road, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting — F.
Sarah Jewell Dean♦ , 25, Charles Hart Road, Colbert; probation violation.
Terry Paul Duren♦ , 40, Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder; probation violation.
Kevin Lee Faber♦ , 40, Francis Road, Conyers; probation violation.
Ryan Lamont Fisher♦ , 23, Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Ernest Lamar Graves♦ , 57, Glynnshire Court, Covington; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Dennis Alexander Greene♦ , 32, W. Forest Ave., East Point; ankle monitor violation.
William Lanier Hayes♦ , 56, Oak Valley Drive, Oxford; theft by receiving stolen property — F.
Jerry Bernard Holland♦ , 62, Peachtree Street, Atlanta, probation violation.
Keywanna Nicole Horton♦ , 37, Bohannon Street, Covington; probation violation.
Tony Lee Johnson Jr.♦ , 34, Magnolia Ridge, Monroe; probation violation.
Tonya Jean Livingston♦ , 30, Belmont Circle, Covington; aggravated assault, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Donovan Antonio Lopez♦ , 60, Hidden Branches, Covington; probation violation.
Scott Edward Lowes Jr♦ . 32, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington; DUI- alcohol; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M, probation violation.
Professor Clement Magagula♦ , 28, Elm St., Lake Delta, WI; DUI — alcohol, reckless driving, speeding.
Jeremy Dean Malcom♦ , 30, Ga. Highway 212, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property — auto.
Leon Carl Mincey♦ , 33, Wood Duck Way, Springfield, Ga., probation violation.
Kentavious Dewayne Moss♦ , 24, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; criminal trespass; drugs not in original container — M; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; loitering or prowling; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime; possession of tools for commission of a crime; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon of felony first offender.
Brent Alexander Nash♦ , 30, Factory Shoals Drive, Mableton; theft by receiving stolen property — auto.
Alfred Elias Nunez♦ , 40, Old Monticello Street, Covington; contempt of court; probation violation.
LaQuintin Lushan Peeples♦ , 34, City Pond Road, Covington; theft by taking — felony.
Deede Marie Phelps♦ , 32, Anderson Circle, Covington; battery — FV, M; probation violation.
Antwain D’Vonta Robbins♦ , 29, Huron Court, Conyers; violation of ankle monitor order.
Reginald Edwin Robinson♦ , 28, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; failure to appear, theft by shoplifting — F.
Donald Joshua Schellinger♦ , 41, homeless; arson — second degree; burglary — F; criminal trespass.
Keionia Tiana Seivright♦ , 26, Fieldview Lane, Covington; criminal trespass — FV; probation violation; simple battery.
Terry Duntrell Smith Jr.,♦ 22, Morris Drive, Covington; aggravated assault; possession of arms by convicted felons; probation violation.
Ashley Nicole Stevenson,♦ 34, Key Street, Monticello; probation violation.
Kenneth Dale Teets♦ , 53, Buford Drive, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
Tommy Lemartini Thomas♦ , 23, Franklin Road, Madison; theft by receiving stolen property — M.
Trevor Augustus Thompson Jr.,♦ 28, Buckhorn Bend, Locust Grove; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; reckless driving; speeding.
Gabriel Deangelo Toney♦ , 26, Rivulett, Lawrenceville; registration violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Laterrance Sharod Troutman♦ , 20, Pine Needle Drive, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer — F; probation violation; theft by taking — M, eight counts; theft by receiving stolen property.
Demetrius Lamond Victor♦ , 36, Old Concord Drive, Covington; child support default; probation violation.
Amberly Sharie Woellert♦ , 43, homeless; aggravated assault; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
Darius Antoinne Young,♦ 34, Applewood Street, Macon; probation violation.
Samanta Zee Adams♦ , 42, Orchard Drive, Covington; DUI — driving school bus under influence of alcohol or drugs; improper lane usage; notice of change of address or name.
Michelle Piercette Arnold♦ , 54, Spillers Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, maintaining a disorderly house.
Suhaila Donee’ Ash♦ , 18, Wisteria Drive, Oxford; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
William Barrett♦ , 49, homeless, parole violation.
Tandi Nicole Basham♦ , 31, Lackey Road, Covington; battery — FV, M; battery — FV on person 65 or older; cruelty to childlren — third degree.
Orin Andrew Baveghems♦ , 60, Salem Road, Covington; DUI — alcohol; duty upon strikiing unattended vehicle, open container, improper lane usage.
Vachel Lavon Black♦ , 25, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Andrew Brady-Mitchell Bussey♦ , 18, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting — M.
Johnathan James Clark♦ , 23, Cornish Drive, Covington; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Colin Michael Clarke Jr.♦ , 46, Bendict Drive, Covington; financial transaction card fraud.
Frederic Jamil Colin, 43, Sammy Court, Covington; interstate interference with custody, willful obstruct♦ ion of law enforcement officers — M.
Kerri Dawn Dysart♦ , 22, Buck Trail, Social Circle; simple battery — FV.
Iesha Lashawnda Freeman♦ , 31, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; criminal damage to property — second degree, harassing phone calls.
Terica Ranee Freeman♦ , 32, Harvest Grove, Conyers; criminal damage to property — second degree; harsassing phone calls.
Roderick Dewayne Gainey♦ , 33, Lakeside Circle, Covington; battery — FV, M.
Kevin Ray Greenway♦ , 36, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; DUI — alcohol, less safe; improper lane usage.
Emmanuel Jacques Guerrier, 39, Stephanie Lane, Covington; driving without valid licen♦ se — M, DUI — alcohol.
Jess Colt Hannah♦ , 26, Raby Road, Covingtono; forgery; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Hannah Rose Hardy♦ , 19, Elcar Way, Conyers; criminal attempt to commit influencing a witness.
Andrew Eugene Haywood♦ , 21, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; failure to appear.
Christopher Lakel Horton♦ , 35, Wynfield Keep, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts — F.
Christopher Ray Hunter♦ , 28, Lanier Place, Morrow; DUI — alcohol, hit and run, too fast for conditions.
Joshua Ray Hutcheson♦ , 26, Valley Road, Covington; interstate interference with custody.
Timothy Lydell Key Jr.♦ , 38, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender.
Gregory Lenard Lockhart♦ , 52, Saint James Drive, Conyers; DUI — alcohol, improperty stopping on highway.
Nicholas Ryan Martin♦ , 26, Elm Street, Porterdale; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Courtney Catherine Maven♦ , 36, Beaver Run Road; cruelty to children — first degree.
Tymeiko Lonyall McClendon♦ , 38, Saratoga Way, Covington, cruelty to children — second degree — F, FV.
Aaron Quinn McNeal♦ , 47, Charleston Lane, Covington; computer invasion of privacy, computer trespass, stalking — M.
Jesse Logan Parr♦ , 36, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; burglary.
Diann Patricia Parris♦ , 47, West Street, Covington; aggravated assault.
Charnita Lageane Pitts♦ , 47, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; harassing phone calls, criminal damage to property.
Khalil Shariffe Posey♦ , 19, Westview Drive, Covington; battery — FV, M; criminal trespass — FV; cruelty to children — third degree.
Trayvious Allen Price, 23, ♦ Sweetgum Street, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked — M; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, revoked registration; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Angela Lauren Richardson♦ , 37, Salem Glen Way, Covington; battery — FV, M; criminal trespass — FV.
Howard Marlon Riley♦ , 47, Saratoga Way, Covington; cruelty to children — F, FV.
Jerimiah Montavis Russell♦ , 26, Highway 213, Newborn; criminal attempt to commit a felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; reckless conduct.
Nicole Lynn Sales♦ , 45, Wexford Way, Covington; DUI — alcohol; duty upon striking unattended vehicle; improper lane usage, open container.
Thomas Edward Shelton♦ , 59, Old Concord Drive, Covington; parole violation.
Dexter Lamar Sims Jr.♦ , 30, Central Avenue, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Mary Jo Singleton♦ , 60, Rocky Ridge Drive, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — M.
Joshua Davon Slaton♦ , 21, Spillers Drive, Covington; battery — FV, M; criminal damage to property; cruelty to children — third degree.
Deidra Clay Solomon,♦ 22, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; criminal trespass, entering auto, providing firearm to felony first offender or convicted felon; loitering or prowling; possession of marijauna less than 1 ounce, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Chrishod Malachi Stephens,♦ 22, Joshua Creek Road, Covington; possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Gary Lamont Stevenson♦ , 58, Woodland Avenue, Covington; defective equipment, DUI — alcohol.
Jenny Marie Stewart♦ , 42, Lee Arrendale State Prison, public drunkenness.
Johnny Robert Travis♦ , 62, Roseberry Road, Covington; fialure to register as a sex offender.
Devonnte Dalton Tucker♦ , 28, West Street, Covington; failure to appear.
Briahna Kayla Volny♦ , 20, Lazy Hollow Lane, Covington; DUI — drugs; homicide by vehicle in first degree — F; improper lane usage.
Keyonne Renee Walker♦ , 30, Rou Huie Road, Riverdale, theft by shoplifting — F.
Paul Christopher Walsh♦ , 61, Forest Hill Road, Macon; DUI — alcohol; improper stopping on highway.
Brian Christopher Whitmire, 39, Oak Valley Drive, Oxford, child support arrest order, probation viol♦ ation.
Gayla McLendon Wiley♦ , 49, Channing Cope Road, Covington; DUI — alcohol, improper stopping on highway, openn container.
Morris Jerome Williams♦ , 34, Madison Road, Eatonton; disobeying traffic control device, DUI — alcohol, willful obstruction.
Kaleb Alexander Williams — Dye♦ , 22, River Cove Meadows, Social Circle; simple battery — FV.
Courtland Markel Willis♦ , 20, Davis Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts — F.
Zachary Tyler Wilson, 24, Millwood Road, Concord; ♦ DUI — alcohol.
Ennis McAuthur Woolfolk♦ , 21, Dove Cove, Social Circle; DUI — drugs.
Javier Najera Zapata♦ , 36, Navajo Trail, Covington, driving without a valid license — M, DUI — alcohol.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
