The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• William L. Anderson, 55, Hazel Street, Porterdale; three counts of creating, possession, etc. of child pornography; possession of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime; possession of methamphetamine.
• Damon Koy Bailey, 45, Kensington Road, Decatur; parole violation.
• Jaime Rivera Berdecia, 34, North Ridge Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Vachel Lavon Black, 26, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; battery, two counts cruelty to children.
• Crystal Lashun Brown, 49, Orchard Lane, Covington; theft by taking auto, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Nicole Lynn Clouse, 35, Smoke Creek Parkway, Snellville; failure to appear, theft by taking.
• Jerrica Sha Colyer, 33, Brandy Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jayden Elijah Cuvilje, 17, Fieldview Lane, Covington; felony murder, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Kela Deshawna Edwards, 43, Bramble Oak Drive, Douglasville, probation violation.
• Kenneth Marshall Gibbs, 39, Stewart Drive, Oxford; possession of methamphetamine.
• Johnny Lee Gibson, 53, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; rape.
• David Fredrick Hawkins, 57, Country Walk, Social Circle; five counts of creating, possessing, selling child porn.
• Tremayne Dushawn Hill, 18, Nixon Circle, Covington; two counts of entery auto, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Hydrick Bernard Holloway, 25, Sweet Air Lane, Stone Mountain; probation violation - two counts.
• Justin Lee James, 38, Harmony Road, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Willie Lee Jones, 73, Ellis Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Emanuel Juanez, 29, Collins Street, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Brittany Meshelle King, 35, Capeton Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Christy Marie Law, 37, Pickens Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, hit and run, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Michael Dearron Lee, 26, Akridge Street, Atlanta; speeding, trafficking in illegal drugs.
• James Brian Moss, 42, homeless; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Mekhi Izaah Nickols, 18, Covington; entering auto to commit theft or felony - 17 counts, theft by taking - felony.
• Christian Maurice Reid, 31, Hickory Bend, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Carlton Parnell Sadler, 54, Kissing Bower Road, Augusta; probation violation.
• James William Senter, 28, Tully Road, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, improper lane change, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, no insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, passing on shoulder of road, reckless driving, speeding, probation violation.
• Donetarius Dashon Smith, 25, Gallitin Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Lee Erickson Smith, 57, Bryant Road, Oxford; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Raekwon Jason Smith, 22, Stoneview Circle, Covington; battery.
• Richard Scott Smith, 39, Cannafax Road, Barnesville; burglary.
• Carrie Rae Watters, 43, Heatwood Drive, Aiken, S.C.; battery.
• Danny Ray Williams, 20, Apple Orchard Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Jairus McKendree Anthony, 21, Granville Lane, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Conwayde Leon Binns, 41, Paradise Circle, Douglasville; battery.
• Danny Bryant Black, 52, Salem Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Brandon Glenn Cartledge, 37, U.S. Highway 278, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Lisbanis Echevarria-Hernandez, 29, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Christopher Adam Hodges, 31, Plantation Circle, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - three counts.
• Travis Carl MCGhee, 23, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers; public indecency.
• Titears Demarko McKibbens, 47, Ashburton Avenue, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, no driver’s license on person, no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Darniel Jerome Miller, 39, Brookwood Valley, Atlanta; DUI - drugs, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper turn, improper lane usage.
• Kassie Elaine Moon, 39, Cornus Drive, Covington; simple assault.
• Amanda Marie Poore, 37, Marco Estates, Social Circle; battery.
• Nickolas Xavier Schwane, 40, Ridge Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Angela Renee Simmons, 53, Myrtle Grove Lane, Covington; cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts.
• Charles Edward Stanley, 49, Emory Street, Covington; sexual battery.
• Jackie Javon Williams, 40, Camerons Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights, no proof of insurance.
• Traymond Demarie Wright, 24, Springfield Way, Covington; improper lane usage, reckless driving.
